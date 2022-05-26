The E46 M3 GTR Transformed More Regular Folks Into BMW Fans Than Any Other M Model

More on this:

1 The BMW M3 Wagon Is Nearly Here, but We Almost Got One More Than Two Decades Ago

2 Now 19 Years Old, the BMW M3 CSL Remains One of the Best M-Badged Cars of All Time

3 New BMW M3 and M4 Iconic Pack Adds Hood Stripes and Bigger Badges

4 BMW Brings Out the Only E31 M8 Ever Created, You Can See It Too

5 BMW S54: The M3’s Last and Most Impressive Naturally Aspirated Straight-Six