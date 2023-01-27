Real Racing 3 Gets New Track and One-Off Nissan Nismo GT-R LM As It Turns 10

Can you believe that Real Racing 3 is already 10 years old as of 2023? Yup, the highly popular racing game arrived in 2013 and it's not going anywhere anytime soon (though there's been talk about a successor). Recently, Firemonkeys Studios announced a new update (11.1) packed with goodies just in time for the 10th anniversary.
Available for download starting January 31, the update marks the introduction of Round 4. Like all the rounds before it, it will include various events that will allow you to earn new cars. This one's all about the Jaguar Lightweight E-Type.
But the update also includes a few new cars, starting with the very spectacular Nissan Nismo GT-R LM. Yup, I'm talking about the one-off, R33-based beast that Nissan developed in 1995 to homologate a race-spec variant for the GT1 class. The car will become available in a new Track Day event that starts on January 31. You have five days to complete it and win not only the GT-R LM, but also 30 Gold, R$100,000, and 6,500 VP. The car will be added to the Japanese Track Starts series.
This update will also see not one, but two Mazda MX-5 Miatas join the road car lineup. Firemonkeys went with the original NA-gen Miata of 1989 and the latest-generation, ND-spec version. Both will be available through Limited Series events. The ND event will start on February 6, while the NA event will begin on February 24.
Winning the MX-5 Miata ND will also get you 20 Gold, R$70,000, and 5,250 VP, as well as access to a new International Street Clash series. The NA, on the other hand, will get you six Gold, R$20,000, and 5,250 VP. This car will also get its own series, called Miata Mastery.
This wraps it up for brand-new cars, but there's more exciting news in the form of a new track. And I'm not talking about a Formula E or Formula 1 track that's also accessible to road cars. Nope, Real Racing is adding Lime Rock Park.
If you're not familiar with it, it's located in Lakeville, Connecticut and it's been around since 1957. It's been part of the cool Can-Am circuit back in the day and it also hosted anything from Trans-Am and American Le Mans events to NASCAR and IMSA GT Championship races.
There will be only one version of the track in the beginning, but a drive-through preview by YouTube's "ME7" suggests that the track may include alternative circuits like most of the other courses in the game at some point. Granted, Lime Rock Park might be the track most users have been asking for, but it's still a cool addition to the game.
So what else is new? Well, you'll get a new Monza even for the finale of the 2022 Formula 1 season, which will bring you a car of your choice and other rewards. Firemonkeys is also adding no fewer than 10 new Invitational Series with long and more challenging races.
The 10th Anniversary pack also includes a special Time Trial competition through which you will earn a special livery for the Porsche 911 GT3 (2021) and the Porsche 911 Carrera S for free, if you don't own it already. This car usually costs 320 Gold.
There will also be Limited Series to earn the Jaguar XJR-9 and Audi RS 5 Coupe in March and a Flashback Event for the McLaren Senna GTR in February. Finally, both the Ferrari Daytona SP3 and Lamborghini Reventon get Exclusive series. As usual, you'll need to upgrade them to the max to race in these series.
Find out more about it in the video below and make sure you also check out the second footage for a drive-through of Lime Rock Park.
