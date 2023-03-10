2023 Nissan Townstar EV Now Available to Order in the UK, Offers 183-Mile Range

Remember the e-NV200 electric van? It was replaced in 2022 by the Nissan Townstar EV, which is closely related to the Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric and Mercedes-Benz eCitan. Aimed at commercial vehicle customers who intend to make the switch to zero-emission motoring, the Nissan-branded workhorse is now available to order in the United Kingdom at £28,400 (make that around $34,200 at current exchange rates).
The pricing advertised by Nissan is the CV OTR After PiVG pricing, though. The online configurator lists £30,845 excluding value-added tax, which converts to approximately $37,140 at the moment of reporting. The best-equipped trim level starts at £35,745 ($43,030).
What makes the Townstar EV such a good pick? For starters, the class-leading range of 183 miles (295 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. If you do business primarily in the urban jungle, then expect up to 269 miles (433 kilometers) of city driving. The 45-kWh battery of this boxy little Nissan offers both alternating current charging (at 11 or 22 kW) and direct current fast charging at up to 80 kW. Charging the lithium-ion pack from 15 to 80 percent takes 37 minutes with the latter.
The only powertrain available comes in the form of a front-mounted electric drive unit with 122 ps (120 horsepower) and 245 Nm (181 pound-feet) to its name. While on the subject of numbers, the maximum payload and towing capacities are listed by Nissan as 800 kilograms (1,764 pounds) and 1,500 kgs (3,307 lbs).
The Japanese automaker further waxes lyrical about up to 4.3 cubic meters (151.8 cubic feet) of cargo carrying capacity, which is enough for two Euro pallets. Nissan also made a case for plenty of active safety technologies, although the base specification is a bit lacking in this regard. The Visia comes with the lesser 11-kW charger, air conditioning, a driver airbag, remote central locking, LED headlights and running lights, electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, as well as a basic audio system with DAB radio and Bluetooth.
Acenta is what Nissan calls the second of four trim levels. Building on the Visia, this grade adds cruise control, reverse parking sensors, Intelligent Brake Assist, automatic climate control, the 22-kW charger and 80-kW rapid charging, an electronic parking brake, LED fog lights up front, LED lights for the load area, and 8.0-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The better-equipped Tekna sweetens the deal with a smartphone holder, parking sensors everywhere, keyless entry & goo, a rearview camera, and the 8.0-inch infotainment system of the Acenta with built-in satellite navigation. Customers who are prepared to pony up more cash for the Tekna+ are treated to 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic high and low beams, traffic sign recognition, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, Driver Attention Alert, and a whole lot of active safety systems.
What makes the Townstar EV such a good pick? For starters, the class-leading range of 183 miles (295 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. If you do business primarily in the urban jungle, then expect up to 269 miles (433 kilometers) of city driving. The 45-kWh battery of this boxy little Nissan offers both alternating current charging (at 11 or 22 kW) and direct current fast charging at up to 80 kW. Charging the lithium-ion pack from 15 to 80 percent takes 37 minutes with the latter.
The only powertrain available comes in the form of a front-mounted electric drive unit with 122 ps (120 horsepower) and 245 Nm (181 pound-feet) to its name. While on the subject of numbers, the maximum payload and towing capacities are listed by Nissan as 800 kilograms (1,764 pounds) and 1,500 kgs (3,307 lbs).
The Japanese automaker further waxes lyrical about up to 4.3 cubic meters (151.8 cubic feet) of cargo carrying capacity, which is enough for two Euro pallets. Nissan also made a case for plenty of active safety technologies, although the base specification is a bit lacking in this regard. The Visia comes with the lesser 11-kW charger, air conditioning, a driver airbag, remote central locking, LED headlights and running lights, electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, as well as a basic audio system with DAB radio and Bluetooth.
Acenta is what Nissan calls the second of four trim levels. Building on the Visia, this grade adds cruise control, reverse parking sensors, Intelligent Brake Assist, automatic climate control, the 22-kW charger and 80-kW rapid charging, an electronic parking brake, LED fog lights up front, LED lights for the load area, and 8.0-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The better-equipped Tekna sweetens the deal with a smartphone holder, parking sensors everywhere, keyless entry & goo, a rearview camera, and the 8.0-inch infotainment system of the Acenta with built-in satellite navigation. Customers who are prepared to pony up more cash for the Tekna+ are treated to 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic high and low beams, traffic sign recognition, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, Driver Attention Alert, and a whole lot of active safety systems.