2023 Nissan Townstar EV Now Available to Order in the UK, Offers 183-Mile Range

Remember the e-NV200 electric van? It was replaced in 2022 by the Nissan Townstar EV, which is closely related to the Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric and Mercedes-Benz eCitan. Aimed at commercial vehicle customers who intend to make the switch to zero-emission motoring, the Nissan-branded workhorse is now available to order in the United Kingdom at £28,400 (make that around $34,200 at current exchange rates).

41 photos Photo: Nissan / edited