Nissan’s New EV Powertrain Development Will Cut Costs by 30% and Improve Performance

Electric vehicle price wars might be intensifying, but one thing is for sure, EVs are still not cheap – at least for the average car owner. And as auto manufacturers battle out for a stake in the new automotive market, undercutting each other with a cheaper offer, Japanese automaker Nissan is taking a more sophisticated approach. They are calling it “X-in-1.”
Legendary Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu once wrote, “Tactics without strategy is the slowest route to victory. Tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat.”
Nissan seem to be taking this quote with an extra dose of enthusiasm after it unveiled the ‘X-in-1’ approach today. The approach aims to cut down manufacturing and development costs by 30% in the next three years.
According to a press release by the Kanagawa-based automaker, the new approach will further increase the competitiveness of its electric and e-POWER vehicles.
Based on the new approach, core EV and e-POWER powertrain components will be shared and modularized, leading to a 30% reduction in manufacturing and development costs by 2026 (in comparison to 2019).
The Leaf automaker has revealed two prototypes based on the ‘X-in-1’ approach that covers the ‘3-in-1’ and ‘5-in-1’.
The ‘3-in-1’ powertrain prototype modularizes the motor, inverter, and reducer. The Japanese plan to use this approach for their electric vehicles. The ‘5-in-1’ powertrain destined for its e-POWER vehicles further modularizes the generator and increaser.
This new approach, which covers the ‘3-in-1’ and ‘5-in-1’, as well as other variants, has been developed to make it possible to produce Nissan EV and e-POWER core components in the same line. The projected result is a dip in manufacturing and development costs.
Nissan is not the only automaker looking to lower EV costs by cutting down on manufacturing and developing costs.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, during an Automotive Press Detroit online event in 2021, emphasized that staying affordable while developing new EVs requires automakers to focus on cost reduction.
Different automakers are applying varied strategies to compete in the market and appeal to consumers. Tesla’s recent price cut strategy might improve its market share stake, but suppliers and infant automakers might shed the most blood in the end.
Other than cutting development and manufacturing costs by 30%, Nissan says the ‘X-in-1’ approach will have size and weight reduction, ultimately improving performance while, at the same time, reducing noise and vibration.
The newly developed motor will cut heavy rare earth elements by 1% or less by weight.
Through our innovations in electrified powertrain development, we’ll continue to create new value for customers and deliver 100% motor-driven vehicles – EVs and e-POWER – as widely as possible.” Nissan Senior Vice President Toshihiro Hirai said.
Backed by its Nissan Ambition 2023, the Japanese automaker aims to strengthen its lineup with 27 new electrified models (including 19 EVs) by 2030.
Nissan seem to be taking this quote with an extra dose of enthusiasm after it unveiled the ‘X-in-1’ approach today. The approach aims to cut down manufacturing and development costs by 30% in the next three years.
According to a press release by the Kanagawa-based automaker, the new approach will further increase the competitiveness of its electric and e-POWER vehicles.
Based on the new approach, core EV and e-POWER powertrain components will be shared and modularized, leading to a 30% reduction in manufacturing and development costs by 2026 (in comparison to 2019).
The Leaf automaker has revealed two prototypes based on the ‘X-in-1’ approach that covers the ‘3-in-1’ and ‘5-in-1’.
The ‘3-in-1’ powertrain prototype modularizes the motor, inverter, and reducer. The Japanese plan to use this approach for their electric vehicles. The ‘5-in-1’ powertrain destined for its e-POWER vehicles further modularizes the generator and increaser.
This new approach, which covers the ‘3-in-1’ and ‘5-in-1’, as well as other variants, has been developed to make it possible to produce Nissan EV and e-POWER core components in the same line. The projected result is a dip in manufacturing and development costs.
Nissan is not the only automaker looking to lower EV costs by cutting down on manufacturing and developing costs.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, during an Automotive Press Detroit online event in 2021, emphasized that staying affordable while developing new EVs requires automakers to focus on cost reduction.
Different automakers are applying varied strategies to compete in the market and appeal to consumers. Tesla’s recent price cut strategy might improve its market share stake, but suppliers and infant automakers might shed the most blood in the end.
Other than cutting development and manufacturing costs by 30%, Nissan says the ‘X-in-1’ approach will have size and weight reduction, ultimately improving performance while, at the same time, reducing noise and vibration.
The newly developed motor will cut heavy rare earth elements by 1% or less by weight.
Through our innovations in electrified powertrain development, we’ll continue to create new value for customers and deliver 100% motor-driven vehicles – EVs and e-POWER – as widely as possible.” Nissan Senior Vice President Toshihiro Hirai said.
Backed by its Nissan Ambition 2023, the Japanese automaker aims to strengthen its lineup with 27 new electrified models (including 19 EVs) by 2030.