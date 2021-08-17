Nissan Note Aura Nismo Is About the Cool Electrified Show, But There's No Extra Go

2022 Lamborghini Countach: The Legend Makes Headlines Again After 50 Years

This is a particularly important day for Nissan. Later we are getting the reveal of the next Nissan Z sports car in New York City. Halfway around the world, the automaker is also taking care of the home market. With something Nismo. 18 photos



This is a particularly important day for Nissan. Later we are getting the reveal of the next Nissan Z sports car in New York City. Halfway around the world, the automaker is also taking care of the home market. With something Nismo.







That’s not necessarily something to praise, which is probably why Nissan failed to mention the power credentials during the official presentation. Instead, they’re all about “incorporating the Nismo spirit and ethos.” Which, in their view, should be surmised into the “iconic bright red layered double-wing,” or a redesigned Nismo badge in matte chrome/red accents, among others.



Of note (pun intended) are also the 17-inch aluminum wheels, dark tones with red accents for the interior, as well as the sporty bucket-style seats. No word on pricing just yet, while the expected release date is also kept under wraps – Nissan just says the Note Aura Nismo will arrive sometime this fall. This should be cause for getting all sad and pensive as the model isn’t getting to the United States. But the JDM-spec Nissan Note Aura Nismo is a trigger to a mixed bag of feelings. For starters, all things Nismo should reach the United States, in our humble opinion. On the other hand, their latest release for Japan is another one of those traditional cases of all show, but with no extra go.So, let’s count the hours before the curtain falls on the Z car on the East Coast (8 p.m. EDT, to be more precise). And let’s also check out the Note Aura Nismo goodies in the meantime. But what’s a Note Aura in the first place? This derivation of the latest generation Note hatchback is all about premium features and compact practicality, and of course, it’s a little forbidden fruit for the U.S. market.At home, Nissan is now celebrating the start of sales for the regular Note Aura. And they’re further enticing the customer base with the introduction of the Nismo variant, which is solely powered by the company’s e-Power electrified powertrain. No additional enhancements are mentioned, so we can easily imagine it will keep the same rating of 100(134 hp) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) as before.That’s not necessarily something to praise, which is probably why Nissan failed to mention the power credentials during the official presentation. Instead, they’re all aboutWhich, in their view, should be surmised into theor a redesigned Nismo badge in matte chrome/red accents, among others.Of note (pun intended) are also the 17-inch aluminum wheels, dark tones with red accents for the interior, as well as the sporty bucket-style seats. No word on pricing just yet, while the expected release date is also kept under wraps – Nissan just says the Note Aura Nismo will arrive sometime this fall.

