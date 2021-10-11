Nissan Sylphy e-POWER Gives Chinese Buyers an Electric Sentra Charged by Gas

As popular as the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV is in China, it probably wants to sell as much as the Sylphy. In 2020, Nissan’s sedan was the best-selling vehicle in the Chinese market, with 542,725 units sold, according to Focus2Move. If the Chinese version of the Sentra could think, it would probably love to go electric. Nissan provided that for it with the e-POWER system, which charges a car through burning gasoline.

