Nissan Trusts It Will Electrify Cars With Solid-State Batteries and E-POWER

More on this:

1 NHTSA Opens Investigation Into the Nissan Pathfinder’s Hood Latch Failure Issue

2 This Is Probably the Electric Corolla Toyota Will Build With BYD

3 For QuantumScape, Solid-State Batteries Are All About Fast Charging

4 Honda CEO Confirms Japanese Carmakers Want Solid-State Cells to Go Electric

5 Nissan Ambition 2030 Promises 15 New EVs Thanks to $17,617 Billion Investment