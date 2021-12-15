GTA Online: Modder Adds Brand New Russian Fighter Jet, Dukes It Out With U.S. Navy Ships

More on this:

1 GTA-Inspired Stunts in Forza Horizon 5 Look Crazy Difficult and Insanely Fun

2 Fans Blast Rockstar for Enhanced Version of GTA V: Just Give Us GTA 6 Already

3 GTA V and GTA Online No Longer Coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2021

4 1958 Chevrolet Impala GTA V Mod Looks Spot On, Is a Nightmare to Drive

5 The Porsche Wars: Comet S2 vs. Growler Drag Race in GTA Online Has No Winner