2023 Mazda MX-5 Gains Zircon Sand Exterior Color in the UK

Over in the United Kingdom, the MX-5 has gained new grade naming for the 2023 model year. The big news, however, comes in the guise of a new exterior color by the name of Zircon Sand. Also worthy of note, the range-topping Homura with the six-speed manual gains red Brembo brake calipers up front, complemented by unbranded red calipers out back.
Previously known as the Convertible in this part of the world, the canvas-topped roadster is now called… uhm, Roadster. This change isn’t all that surprising because the JDM-spec model is dubbed Roadster as well. The 10-strong lineup now features four newly-named trims. Prime-Line and Exclusive-Line replace the SE-L and Sport trim levels. There is another Exclusive-Line, which replaces the Sport Tech, whereas the Homura replaces the GT Sport Tech. It’s pretty darn confusing, but it is what it is…
The Prime-Line and the first of two Exclusive-Line trim levels come with a 1.5-liter engine. The second Exclusive-Line trim level and the well-equipped Homura flaunt a 2.0-liter engine. Naturally aspirated, these powerplants make 132 and 184 metric ponies, which is 130 and 181 brake horsepower.
The optional six-speed automatic transmission is exclusive to the Retractable Fastback with the 2.0L SkyActiv-G four-cylinder mill. “With the 2023 Mazda MX-5 we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy,” declared Jeremy Thomson, the managing director at Mazda UK. Pricing for the Roadster kicks off at £25,800 for the Prime-Line 1.5L SkyActiv-G four-pot mill, converting to nearly $29,110 at current exchange rates. Prospective customers of the Retractable Fastback are charged £27,700 at the very least for the same spec, which is $31,250.
Better known as the Miata stateside, the world’s best-selling roadster is codenamed ND, signifying the fourth generation of the MX-5. Come 2024, the NE is due to arrive, as per the latest hearsay in the rumor mill. Given that Mazda is currently testing ND-bodied test mules at the Nurburgring, there is no denying the fifth generation will enter production sometime in 2024.
