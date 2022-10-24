2023 Mazda MX-5 Gains Zircon Sand Exterior Color in the UK

Over in the United Kingdom, the MX-5 has gained new grade naming for the 2023 model year. The big news, however, comes in the guise of a new exterior color by the name of Zircon Sand. Also worthy of note, the range-topping Homura with the six-speed manual gains red Brembo brake calipers up front, complemented by unbranded red calipers out back.

