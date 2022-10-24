Mazda MX-5 "Miyacht" Drives on Water and Keep Going as if Nothing Happened

We've heard plenty of stories about the Mazda MX-5 Miata, the little Japanese car that has many fans around the world. But most of the stories have to do with rides on asphalt and not on water. The Japanese model is though, full of surprises.
Someone filmed it as it went through a large puddle. Given the depth of the water, we wonder why the engine didn't stop instantly. Judging by the number plates and the fact that it has a steering wheel on the right-hand side, it was filmed somewhere in the UK.
You can see the car speeding down a street where there were several spectators, a sign that it most likely happened during some sort of race. Given that the spectators were prepared with rain jackets to avoid getting wet but also with their phones out to film the moment, it's clear this isn't the first car to pass that way.
And the driver seems to have been prepared for such a stunt because he's got a silver Mazda MX-5 NC with the hard top up. The third-gen Miata was actually the first to get a hard top.
We already know that the Miata scores a lot of points for maneuverability, but after seeing the footage of the car going through water, we can say that it's also doing well in the hydroplaning department.
However, funny tone aside, hydroplaning is a pretty dangerous phenomenon even for drivers who don't believe in it.
Tires have the tread profile to remove water which can affect the road contact patch in wet road conditions, and their main tasks are to provide grip and traction.
When driving on wet roads at high speed, water can cause the tire to lose contact with the road. In this case, the vehicle stops responding to steering inputs and can crash into oncoming traffic or objects near the road.
