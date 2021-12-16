2022 Mazda MX-5 Gets New Tech to Improve Handling, No Weight Was Added

Mazda has announced several upgrades for the 2022 MX-5, and one of them has attracted our attention in particular. Named Kinematic Posture Control, it is a technology that adds zero weight to the Japanese roadster, but it is claimed to improve cornering stability.
As Mazda explains, the system is unique to the MX-5, and it is applied to all equipment grades. The system is meant to improve the vehicle's turning posture mid-corner, and it works by applying a slight brake to the inner rear wheel during particular cornering conditions.
While Mazda has not revealed specific information on the topic, the Japanese marque has specified that the system works only in high G-force turns, and the brake application is meant to provide an anti-lift force to the rear suspension, which should suppress roll and “pull” the vehicle down in a more stable posture.
The best part of the system is that it has been implemented without adding any weight to the Miata. The latter aspect is essential for the fans of Mazda's roadster, which relies on clever design to achieve a low curb weight while also offering creature comforts on top of practical aspects that you expect from a modern vehicle.
It will be interesting to know when exactly the system operates, how strong is the brake applied, and other such aspects, but we guess we will have to wait for the first units to reach test drive fleets across the world before we can say for sure.
If we were to guess, we would say that the system's intervention is not perceived by the driver in a way that would bring concern. Mazda has previously implemented a system that limited torque in its front-wheel-drive vehicles to improve comfort during cornering, called G-Vectoring Control, and the system's action was also imperceptible.
There's no news on whether the system can be deactivated by the press of a button or through the menu. However, since it is an electronically-controlled technology, it is theoretically possible to deactivate somehow if someone really wants to do so.
In Australia, Mazda will retire the 1.5-liter version of the MX-5, and the 2.0-liter version will be the new entry grade into the range. Just nine percent of Mazda MX-5 buyers in Australia opted for the 1.5-liter version since late 2018 when the 2.0-liter motor received a power boost.
Therefore, the new entry-level model in Australia will have Driver Attention Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Parking Sensors, Smart City Brake Support with Rear monitoring, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, and LED daytime running lights. Other new additions with the 2022 model year include the Platinum Quartz Metallic paint, as well as a new Nappa leather color, called Terracotta.
We have reached out to Mazda on the topic of the retirement of the 1.5-liter engine in the MX-5 range, and we were informed that the change refers to the Australian market.
