2023 Kia Telluride Awarded Top Safety Accolade Under IIHS’s Tougher Testing Standards

Twinned with the South Korea-built Hyundai Palisade, the U.S.-built Kia Telluride received the Top Safety Pick+ award under the tougher testing standards recently introduced by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. It’s joined by 27 other models. Around this time last year, no fewer than 65 models were rated TSP+.
Founded in 1959, the Arlington-based nonprofit organization replaced the original side crash test with an updated evaluation that involves 82 percent more energy. Another change is the introduction of the nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention test. This evaluation needs to be passed with an advanced or superior performance rating for the TSP+ accolade.
The IIHS requires all new vehicles to come standard with acceptable or good headlights. Previously, a vehicle qualified by offering at least one trim level with available – not standard – acceptable or good headlights. Last but not least, three evaluations are no longer taken into consideration, those being roof strength, head restraint, and vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention evaluations.
Believe it or not, Kia’s family-sized crossover aced every single test concocted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. It’s listed with green across the board, green meaning either good or superior ratings. In other words, you can’t go wrong with the Telluride if you’re in the market for an SUV with seating for seven.
The Telluride comes standard with FWD and an automatic transmission supplied by Hyundai subsidiary Hyundai Transys. The only engine on offer is a naturally-aspirated V6 with direct injection. From a displacement of 3.8 liters, it cranks out a respectable 291 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) of twist at 5,200 rpm. The three-row crossover is made with pride at the KMMG plant in West Point, Georgia.
A whopping 10 trim levels are available to configure at press time, beginning with the LX at $35,890 excluding destination charge. At the other end of the spectrum, the well-equipped SX Prestige X-Pro costs $52,985.
Tipping the scales at 4,134 pounds (1,875 kilograms) with eight seats and FWD, the Telluride can be specified in eight colors for the exterior. The X-Line and X-Pro trim levels are newcomers for the 2023 model year. Both are off-road-oriented grades, although the X-Pro is the better of the two thanks to all-terrain rubber boots. It further sweetens the deal with a 110-volt inverter outlet in the cargo area and 500 more pounds of towing capacity for a grand total of 5,500 lbs (2,495 kgs).
The X-Pro is listed with the best approach and departure angles (17.9 and 23.2 degrees), and it sports 0.4 more inches (8.4 inches versus 8.0 inches) of ground clearance than every other trim level, including the X-Line. On that note, 2022 was Kia’s best retail sales year ever in the U.S., where it delivered 693,549 vehicles. The Telluride accounted for 99,891 of those, with the Forte ranked in second place (108,424) and Sportage first (125,245).
The IIHS requires all new vehicles to come standard with acceptable or good headlights. Previously, a vehicle qualified by offering at least one trim level with available – not standard – acceptable or good headlights. Last but not least, three evaluations are no longer taken into consideration, those being roof strength, head restraint, and vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention evaluations.
Believe it or not, Kia’s family-sized crossover aced every single test concocted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. It’s listed with green across the board, green meaning either good or superior ratings. In other words, you can’t go wrong with the Telluride if you’re in the market for an SUV with seating for seven.
The Telluride comes standard with FWD and an automatic transmission supplied by Hyundai subsidiary Hyundai Transys. The only engine on offer is a naturally-aspirated V6 with direct injection. From a displacement of 3.8 liters, it cranks out a respectable 291 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) of twist at 5,200 rpm. The three-row crossover is made with pride at the KMMG plant in West Point, Georgia.
A whopping 10 trim levels are available to configure at press time, beginning with the LX at $35,890 excluding destination charge. At the other end of the spectrum, the well-equipped SX Prestige X-Pro costs $52,985.
Tipping the scales at 4,134 pounds (1,875 kilograms) with eight seats and FWD, the Telluride can be specified in eight colors for the exterior. The X-Line and X-Pro trim levels are newcomers for the 2023 model year. Both are off-road-oriented grades, although the X-Pro is the better of the two thanks to all-terrain rubber boots. It further sweetens the deal with a 110-volt inverter outlet in the cargo area and 500 more pounds of towing capacity for a grand total of 5,500 lbs (2,495 kgs).
The X-Pro is listed with the best approach and departure angles (17.9 and 23.2 degrees), and it sports 0.4 more inches (8.4 inches versus 8.0 inches) of ground clearance than every other trim level, including the X-Line. On that note, 2022 was Kia’s best retail sales year ever in the U.S., where it delivered 693,549 vehicles. The Telluride accounted for 99,891 of those, with the Forte ranked in second place (108,424) and Sportage first (125,245).