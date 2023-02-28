2023 Kia Telluride Awarded Top Safety Accolade Under IIHS’s Tougher Testing Standards

Twinned with the South Korea-built Hyundai Palisade, the U.S.-built Kia Telluride received the Top Safety Pick+ award under the tougher testing standards recently introduced by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. It’s joined by 27 other models. Around this time last year, no fewer than 65 models were rated TSP+.

40 photos Photo: Kia / IIHS / edited