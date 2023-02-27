2024 Kia Picanto Hides Substantial Facelift Under Camo in Latest Spy Photos

Picanto is Kia’s smallest production car, an A-segment hatchback introduced at the 2003 Frankfurt Motor Show. The third generation rolled out at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show with revised styling and a choice of small-displacement engines. The South Korean automaker is presently testing the second refresh of the Picanto, a very substantial facelift worthy of being called as such.
Starting with the body panels, there are noticeable changes to the bumpers and doors. Pictured on bi-tone alloy wheels mounted with winter tires, the prototype also flaunts Niro-inspired headlights with L-shaped signature lights for extra visual drama. The low beams, taillights, and third brake light appear to feature LEDs.
Looking over the side-view pictures provided by our spy photographers, it’s easy to notice a floating-style touchscreen infotainment system and plenty of camouflage hiding the rest of the dashboard from prying eyes. An exhaust muffler can be seen under the prototype on the passenger side, as expected of an ICE-only car.
Kia has likely upgraded the current-generation engines to improve fuel economy while reducing the yucky stuff coming out the exhaust pipe. The Euro 7 standard will go live in 2025, approximately one year after the Picanto facelift will start deliveries in the European Union and UK market.
The main takeaways of Euro 7 compared to Euro 6 are tougher testing procedures and fewer milligrams of nitrous oxide emissions for both gasoline and diesel vehicles. PHEVs and EVs will be covered under Euro 7 as well. The European Commission expects Euro 7 regulations to add a few hundred euros to the production costs of new vehicles, although that estimate has been contested by all automakers. Volkswagen, for example, ponders whether to keep making the Polo or cancel it.
It's especially hard to pass these additional costs to the customer in the A and B segments. Small cars aren’t as profitable as larger ones either, so don’t blame Volkswagen for axing the Polo if need be. Kia previously facelifted the Picanto in 2020, and instead of spending millions over millions into developing a brand-new model, a second facelift makes more sense financially.
Over in Germany, the largest new-car market in Europe, the South Korean city car is the most affordable Kia at press time due to a starting price of 16,340 euros (make that $17,340 dollars at current exchange rates). The subcompact Rio is €17,590 ($18,670), whereas the compact Ceed kicks off at €24,690 (around $26,200).
Although Kia enjoyed a European market share of 4.8 percent in 2022, the Picanto didn’t contribute much. The Ceed proved the South Korean brand’s best-selling model overall, with registrations totaling 137,347 units. The Sportage and Niro came in second and third places with 136,293 and 80,461 units to their names. The Sportage retails at €34,250 ($36,340) with ICE, and the Niro starts at €32,590 ($34,580) with hybrid oomph.
Looking over the side-view pictures provided by our spy photographers, it’s easy to notice a floating-style touchscreen infotainment system and plenty of camouflage hiding the rest of the dashboard from prying eyes. An exhaust muffler can be seen under the prototype on the passenger side, as expected of an ICE-only car.
Kia has likely upgraded the current-generation engines to improve fuel economy while reducing the yucky stuff coming out the exhaust pipe. The Euro 7 standard will go live in 2025, approximately one year after the Picanto facelift will start deliveries in the European Union and UK market.
The main takeaways of Euro 7 compared to Euro 6 are tougher testing procedures and fewer milligrams of nitrous oxide emissions for both gasoline and diesel vehicles. PHEVs and EVs will be covered under Euro 7 as well. The European Commission expects Euro 7 regulations to add a few hundred euros to the production costs of new vehicles, although that estimate has been contested by all automakers. Volkswagen, for example, ponders whether to keep making the Polo or cancel it.
It's especially hard to pass these additional costs to the customer in the A and B segments. Small cars aren’t as profitable as larger ones either, so don’t blame Volkswagen for axing the Polo if need be. Kia previously facelifted the Picanto in 2020, and instead of spending millions over millions into developing a brand-new model, a second facelift makes more sense financially.
Over in Germany, the largest new-car market in Europe, the South Korean city car is the most affordable Kia at press time due to a starting price of 16,340 euros (make that $17,340 dollars at current exchange rates). The subcompact Rio is €17,590 ($18,670), whereas the compact Ceed kicks off at €24,690 (around $26,200).
Although Kia enjoyed a European market share of 4.8 percent in 2022, the Picanto didn’t contribute much. The Ceed proved the South Korean brand’s best-selling model overall, with registrations totaling 137,347 units. The Sportage and Niro came in second and third places with 136,293 and 80,461 units to their names. The Sportage retails at €34,250 ($36,340) with ICE, and the Niro starts at €32,590 ($34,580) with hybrid oomph.