Heavily Camouflaged 2024 Kia Sorento Flaunts EV9-Inspired Styling Cues

Kia is currently investing billions over billions of dollars in electric vehicle research and development. The EV9 concept will soon morph into a series-production model that will carry over the distinct styling of the zero-emission design study. Kia will apply these styling cues to the mid-cycle refresh of the Sorento, which is due to be revealed in the second half of 2023 for MY2024.
The most glaring similarity between the all-electric crossover and combustion-engined crossover is the LED signature lighting up front. An upright grille with a different pattern is also visible through the heavy camouflage of the prototype in the photo gallery. The front bumper appears to have also been reimagined.
Out back, the taillights don’t look all that different from the 2023 model. On the other hand, that camouflage may be hiding a light bar that runs across the liftgate. The Seltos received one for its mid-cycle revamp, but alas, we don’t know for certain if the Sorento has one too.
Slotted between the Sportage and Telluride, the Sorento is Kia’s fourth best-selling nameplate in the United States, finishing 2022 with 86,406 units to its name. To keep the momentum going, the South Korean automaker will update the cabin as well. Don’t expect miracles, though, but a different touchscreen and the latest OS.
In regard to mechanical changes, the Sorento is likely to soldier on with the same powerplants and transmission choices, although fine tuned for better fuel economy and lower carbon dioxide emissions. Currently priced at $30,900 excluding destination charge, the combustion-engined Sorento rocks a 2.5-liter mill with 191 horsepower and 182 pound-feet (247 Nm) on deck, connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
From the EX trim level up, Kia sweetens the deal with a turbocharger. The 2.5-liter turbo makes 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet (422 Nm), and similar to the Santa Cruz pickup truck, going turbo upgrades the gearbox to a wet-clutch DCT. An eight-speed unit just like the torque-converter auto, the dual-clutch transmission is shared with the technically similar Hyundai Santa Fe.
Customers with fuel economy at the top or near the top of their priority list in a new crossover have two choices as far as the Sorento is concerned: HEV or PHEV. The hybrid brings together a 1.6-liter turbo and a dual-clutch box with six forward ratios instead of eight. In hybrid mode, Kia quotes up to 227 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm), plus a fuel economy of 34 miles per gallon (circa 6.9 liters per 100 kilometers) combined.
Priced at $36,690 sans freight, the hybrid is betted by the plug-in hybrid with 32 miles (51 kilometers) of zero-emission driving range. As opposed to the HEV, the PHEV features a larger battery, which enables the all-electric driving range mentioned earlier. Thanks to its larger battery, the Sorento Plug-In Hybrid is more powerful as well, packing 261 ponies and the same 258 pound-feet as the hybrid. It starts at $49,999 for the only trim level available, the well-equipped SX Prestige.
Out back, the taillights don’t look all that different from the 2023 model. On the other hand, that camouflage may be hiding a light bar that runs across the liftgate. The Seltos received one for its mid-cycle revamp, but alas, we don’t know for certain if the Sorento has one too.
Slotted between the Sportage and Telluride, the Sorento is Kia’s fourth best-selling nameplate in the United States, finishing 2022 with 86,406 units to its name. To keep the momentum going, the South Korean automaker will update the cabin as well. Don’t expect miracles, though, but a different touchscreen and the latest OS.
In regard to mechanical changes, the Sorento is likely to soldier on with the same powerplants and transmission choices, although fine tuned for better fuel economy and lower carbon dioxide emissions. Currently priced at $30,900 excluding destination charge, the combustion-engined Sorento rocks a 2.5-liter mill with 191 horsepower and 182 pound-feet (247 Nm) on deck, connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
From the EX trim level up, Kia sweetens the deal with a turbocharger. The 2.5-liter turbo makes 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet (422 Nm), and similar to the Santa Cruz pickup truck, going turbo upgrades the gearbox to a wet-clutch DCT. An eight-speed unit just like the torque-converter auto, the dual-clutch transmission is shared with the technically similar Hyundai Santa Fe.
Customers with fuel economy at the top or near the top of their priority list in a new crossover have two choices as far as the Sorento is concerned: HEV or PHEV. The hybrid brings together a 1.6-liter turbo and a dual-clutch box with six forward ratios instead of eight. In hybrid mode, Kia quotes up to 227 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm), plus a fuel economy of 34 miles per gallon (circa 6.9 liters per 100 kilometers) combined.
Priced at $36,690 sans freight, the hybrid is betted by the plug-in hybrid with 32 miles (51 kilometers) of zero-emission driving range. As opposed to the HEV, the PHEV features a larger battery, which enables the all-electric driving range mentioned earlier. Thanks to its larger battery, the Sorento Plug-In Hybrid is more powerful as well, packing 261 ponies and the same 258 pound-feet as the hybrid. It starts at $49,999 for the only trim level available, the well-equipped SX Prestige.