Back by Popular Demand: Kia UK Offers Top-Tier 'GT-Line S' Package in Ceed Lineup

Kia’s popular Ceed gets an unexpectedly pleasant revival of the model’s top trim package for the UK market. As of February 2023, the GT-Line S is available (again) as the high-end version of the Ceed and ProCeed automobiles.
The range-topping line is powered by the same 1.5-liter inline-four engine as the other three trim levels (the “2”, the “GT-Line,” and the “3”). The gasoline turbocharged powerplant produces 158 hp (160 ps) and 253 Nm (187 lb-ft) of torque. This is the only available engine for any member of the Ceed family (the popular hatchback, the Sportswagon, the sportier-looking ProCeed shooting brake, and the compact crossover XCeed).
The drivetrain makes the difference between the trims. The GT-Line S gets a standard offer of a Dual Clutch Transmission with a seven-speed gearbox. At the same time, all other packages rely on the more conservative six-speed manual.
In addition to the more efficient transmission, the GT-Line S brings several other goodies for buyers. 18-inch premium alloy wheels – as opposed to 17-inch on ‘GT-Line’ models – and the panoramic sunroof are the most noticeable differences on the outside. (The open-view roof has tilt/slide operation and electric blinds).
The Ceed GT-Line S starts from £31,145 ($34,788), while the shooting brake ProCeed top trim is £1,100 more expensive - £32,245 ($38,812) and above. For the money, the premium package also includes Kia’s SPAS - Smart Park Assist System - (parallel/perpendicular with front and rear parking sensors), a blind-spot collision warning (BCW), and smart cruise control (includes ISG – Intelligent Stop and Go).
A Smart Key with engine Start/Stop pushbutton, the option to select between Normal and Sport driving mode (for which the paddle shifters are offered), and a wireless phone charging pad make the GT-Line S stand supreme among Kia's Ceed lineup equipment options.
2022-introduced XCeed, receives the DCT transmission for the GT-Line S trim. Until now, the XCeed offered just the classic manual gearbox. Noteworthy, the DCT is accompanied by a six-speed in the compact crossover, unlike the offering for the Ceed, ProCeed, and Ceed Sportswagon (which all get a seven-speed automatic).
Also, a pluggable hybrid powertrain is available for this model only – powered by a 1.6-liter naturally-aspirated gasoline engine. The four-cylinder produces 104 hp (105 ps), yielding a total power of 139 hp (141 PS) and 147 Nm (108 lb-ft) of torque from the combined ICE and electric motor. With the DCT transmission, the GT-Line S XCeed starts at £31,495 ($37,909).
