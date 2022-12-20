2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Sedan Earns IIHS TSP+ Award

Codenamed RG3, the second-generation G80 was revealed in March 2020 for the 2021 model year. Come April 2021, the luxury automaker controlled by the Hyundai Motor Group took the veils of a zero-emission version with two permanent magnet synchronous motors. Priced at $79,825 excluding destination charge as opposed to $49,500 for the G80, the Electrified G80 is much to the liking of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in terms of crashworthiness and front crash prevention.
The nonprofit organization employs no fewer than six crashworthiness evaluations. These are the head restraints & seats, roof strength, driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front, and original side impact evaluations. The all-electric sedan was rated “good” in every single one of them. The highest rating possible was also awarded in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian tests for the front crash prevention system.
There are, however, three areas where the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety would like Genesis to improve the Electrified G80. The low beams, for example, provide inadequate visibility on the right side of the road on the straightaway. Inadequate and fair visibility are noted on the gradual left and sharp left curves. The high beams aren’t up to snuff either, offering inadequate and fair visibility on the sharp left and sharp right curves.
The seatbelt reminder system is “acceptable” according to the nonprofit organization, and “marginal” is the rating for the child seat anchors. Why marginal? Because the lower anchors of the outboard seats are located too deep in the seat and too much force is required to install a child restraint.
Despite these minor shortcomings, the Electrified G80 is a Top Safety Pick+ in the eyes of the Arlington-based outfit. For a vehicle to earn the highest accolade possible, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety requires “good” crashworthiness ratings across the board, “advanced” or “superior” ratings in the front crash prevention tests, and standard headlights with “good” or “acceptable” ratings for every single trim level.
The Electrified G80 comes in one trim level over in the United States, the so-called “Standard” package that includes vehicle-to-load charging, Nappa leather seating surfaces, and dual-motor AWD.
19-inch alloy wheels also need to be mentioned, along with power door closure, a power hands-free smart trunk with automatic open, power-folding outside mirrors with the brand’s logo projected by the puddle lamps, matte wood trim for the interior, leatherette for the upper instrument panel, microfiber suede for the headliner and pillars, a 16-way power driver’s seat, a 12-way power front passenger seat, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, three-zone climate control, and rear sunshades.
Rated at 365 all-electric horsepower compared to 300 force-fed horsepower in the G80, the Electrified G80 offers up to 282 miles (454 kilometers) of driving range according to the EPA. Charging from 10 to 80 percent SOC takes in the ballpark of 22 minutes at 350 kilowatt hours.
