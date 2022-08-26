2023 Electrified Genesis G80 Pricing Announced, Costs Almost $80k in the U.S.

One of three sustainable models (alongside the Electrified GV60 and GV70 SUVs) available right now, the 2023 Electrified Genesis G80 will be available in the United States at an MSRP of $79,825, but with a twist.
Destined to continue Genesis’ trajectory that will land the automaker with a fully electrified lineup by the start of the next decade, the 2023 Electrified G80 joins prior availability of GV60 at just some of the company’s retailers. Additionally, not all fans from America can order one, as the limousine is only available across a handful of states.
Luckily, there will be more of them starting in September, as Genesis is also adding four more states to the expanding list of EV sales. Those new additions are Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington, beginning this fall.
“The Electrified G80 represents another important milestone as we continue on our journey to full electrification,” said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. “We are pleased to offer our growing lineup of electric models to an expanded audience of consumers beginning next month as we commence EV sales at select retailers in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington.”
For an MSRP of $79,825, the Electrified G80 can only be had with a fully specked configuration, plus unique 19-inch wheels and a bespoke rear bumper design to bode well for the unique G-Matrix pattern of the signature crest grille that now includes an integrated charging port. The 2023 Electrified G80 also introduces Matira Blue to the exterior color choices, while inside there is a new Dark Lagoon Green/Glacier White theme, as well.
Additionally, the 87.2 kWh battery used by the Electrified G80 has 350-kW (800V) DC fast charging capabilities. Thus, a 10 to 80% SoC (state-of-charge) can be achieved in as little as 22 minutes, so the company - alongside Electrify America - will also include three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions.
