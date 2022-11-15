2023 Ford Bronco Sport Gets Accessorized With Black Diamond Off-Road Package

Aside from introducing the new adventure package for the 2023 model year, Ford also announced it is (finally) expanding Bronco Off-Roadeo access to all Bronco Sport SUV owners.
Right now, if you want Bronco-styled crossover SUV goodies, the best and most affordable bet would be the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Base trim, which has a starting MSRP of $29,215. However, it is not currently available for ordering on Blue Oval’s online portal. So, we might as well start with the $30,930 Bronco Sport Big Bend, as it is also one of the two available trims (alongside the $34,865 Outer Banks series), which can be ordered with the all-new Black Diamond Off-Road pack.
Ford has recently announced the introduction of this new off-road package to “elevate its adventure game, bringing increased trail capability and style” to customers who select the Bronco Sport with the intermediate Big Bend and Outer Banks grades. The new Black Diamond Off-Road Package features additional protection and enhanced styling cues and can already be ordered at Ford dealers.
However, the Blue Oval company has not revealed (yet) its pricing, only the contents. The latter includes four steel bash plates “covering key 4x4 powertrain areas including, front metal skid plate, fuel tank protection, and the canister shield.” Additionally, bespoke 17-inch Carbonized Gray low-gloss aluminum wheels are now shod in 225/65R17 all-terrain tires for enhanced grip. And there is also a “matte black hood graphic with small Bronco horse logo, plus lower bodyside graphics with Bronco lettering on driver and front-passenger doors.”
Additionally, Ford has also announced that starting with the 2023 model year, all Bronco Sport owners and future customers already holding an order will gain full access to the “complimentary Bronco Off-Roadeo adventure experiences and trail guide instruction.” There are four locations, designed for all skill levels, in Horseshoe Bay, Texas (near Austin); Mt. Potosi, Nevada (near Las Vegas); Moab, Utah; and Gilford, New Hampshire.
Ford has recently announced the introduction of this new off-road package to “elevate its adventure game, bringing increased trail capability and style” to customers who select the Bronco Sport with the intermediate Big Bend and Outer Banks grades. The new Black Diamond Off-Road Package features additional protection and enhanced styling cues and can already be ordered at Ford dealers.
However, the Blue Oval company has not revealed (yet) its pricing, only the contents. The latter includes four steel bash plates “covering key 4x4 powertrain areas including, front metal skid plate, fuel tank protection, and the canister shield.” Additionally, bespoke 17-inch Carbonized Gray low-gloss aluminum wheels are now shod in 225/65R17 all-terrain tires for enhanced grip. And there is also a “matte black hood graphic with small Bronco horse logo, plus lower bodyside graphics with Bronco lettering on driver and front-passenger doors.”
Additionally, Ford has also announced that starting with the 2023 model year, all Bronco Sport owners and future customers already holding an order will gain full access to the “complimentary Bronco Off-Roadeo adventure experiences and trail guide instruction.” There are four locations, designed for all skill levels, in Horseshoe Bay, Texas (near Austin); Mt. Potosi, Nevada (near Las Vegas); Moab, Utah; and Gilford, New Hampshire.