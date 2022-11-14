1,200-HP Mustang Has a Chevy-Branded Secret, Uses It To Poke Fun at a 1,400-HP Integra

They say that all is fair in love and war. And racing at the drag strip is sort of like waging war, as you're constantly trying to defeat other people. Naturally, there's no suffering involved, and at the end of the day, the two competitors will most often shake hands and go about their lives without holding a grudge. Even though Hoonigan's show is called "Honda vs Haters," there hasn't been any hatred involved at any point.
Just last week, a 1,400-HP AWD Acura Integra bit off more than it could chew. It went up against a scary-looking Nissan GT-R, and it couldn't do anything about it. So the guys at Hoonigan have decided to give its owner another shot at winning a "Honda vs Haters" challenge.
They uploaded this new video earlier today, and we're looking at the same 1,000-ft (304 meters) piece of tarmac down at Santa Margarita Ranch in California. We've already seen what the Integra can do, but even with all that power, it must be pretty low on torque.
Well, that should at least be the case if you'll compare it to its opponent for today. Whereas the Japanese sports car still has a sort of road-legal vibe going on, you can tell right off the bat that the Fox Body Mustang is dead serious about winning this challenge.
The hood bulge, the tires, the rear parachute, it all adds up. Looking at the stats displayed on the screen before the start of it all, it does seem to have 200 less horsepower compared to the Integra, though. It's also slightly heavier, and all that power is being sent to the rear wheels.
But look at the size of those rear wheels! And consider the fact that there's a turbocharged Chevy V8 under the hood, which means it must have some serious torque figures. The 2-speed automatic is also a big plus given the context, but the worst is yet to come for the Integra.
The Mustang is rated for 1,200 hp when running on 25 PSI (1.72 Bar) of boost. But for today's challenge, it's up to about 35 PSI (2.41 Bar). So it might not be down on power after all. Given all this information, we don't think the Acura has any hopes of winning.
With six people providing their predictions for the race, it seems that opinions are split 50/50. The Mustang is a bit too eager on the start line and launches before its opponent. But as the saying goes: "a chase is a race."
The Integra could probably benefit from a different wheel setup and a different gearbox maybe. And it's strange to see that it's struggling with traction going off the line while the Mustang is quite steady accelerating toward the finish line.
They're not all that far apart, but the V8 reigns supreme on the first run. Things might have been different if this was a quarter-mile (402 meters) run, and the Acura's owner did mention that he usually races his car to the half-mile (804 meters) instead.
But they've still got one more run to go. The Fox-Body almost does a wheelie right after the launch, but it soon leaves its opponent in the dust. And the gap is even bigger this time than it was on the first run. So the lesson we've learned today is: don't ever mess around with a turbocharged-LS Mustang with big slicks in the back and a 2-speed gearbox!
