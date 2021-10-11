5 Supercharged C7 Corvette Z06 Shows Hennessey They Probably Need a Longer Track

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Will Be Shown on October 26

General Motors is about to round off the fine-tuning phase of the all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 , as the track-focused variant of the sports car will be unveiled in a little over two weeks from today. 7 photos



The bowtie brand states that “the feature film will be followed by a panel discussion featuring a variety of individuals, who will bring a unique perspective to this new supercar that will put the world on notice.”



Sporting a beefed-up design compared to the Stingray, inspired by the C8.R racer, the



In terms of power, they will pack a flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8, believed to kick out nearly 620 brake horsepower and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque, recent reports claim. As it will be slightly punchier and lighter than the Stingray, the Corvette Z06 will be faster from 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph), and it might also top out later than its popular sibling.



Speaking of which, when ordered with the optional performance exhaust system, the



