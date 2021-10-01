2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Convertible Coming for Open-Top Fun Track Days

Chevrolet has kicked off the road-testing phase of the 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible. Our spies snapped this prototype of the open-top mid-engine sports car on the road near General Motors’ Milford Proving Grounds in Michigan, looking all souped-up over the regular variant.
If you look closely, you will see plenty of resemblance to the coupe at both ends, including the bigger apron up front, larger side air intakes, more aggressive rear bumper, and quad exhaust tips. The similarities will carry over inside and could include, among others, more exclusive upholstery and trim.
Like previous ones that we’ve seen over the last few months, this tester wasn’t willing to reveal its secrets just yet. However, we do know that the Z06 models, in both body styles, were inspired by the C8.R racer, and they should sport lots of carbon fiber for a well-deserved diet, in addition to the enhanced aerodynamics.
In the powertrain department, the 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible will pack a flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8. Mounted in the middle of the car, the sonorous and punchy mill is expected to produce almost 620 brake horsepower and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque, for a quicker 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration and perhaps increased top speed over the Stingray.
The more track-focused version has rather big shoes to fill, considering that the C8 Stingray can deal with the sprint in less than 3 seconds. Power is supplied by a 6.2-liter V8 that is good for 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) with the optional performance exhaust system installed.
Chevrolet has already confirmed that it will unveil that new Corvette Z06 on October 26. Nonetheless, the Convertible could be a few months away, as engineers still have a lot of things to test. We wouldn’t be surprised if the first copies of the open-top model will start arriving at dealers in the first half of next year.
Like previous ones that we’ve seen over the last few months, this tester wasn’t willing to reveal its secrets just yet. However, we do know that the Z06 models, in both body styles, were inspired by the C8.R racer, and they should sport lots of carbon fiber for a well-deserved diet, in addition to the enhanced aerodynamics.
In the powertrain department, the 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible will pack a flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8. Mounted in the middle of the car, the sonorous and punchy mill is expected to produce almost 620 brake horsepower and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque, for a quicker 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration and perhaps increased top speed over the Stingray.
The more track-focused version has rather big shoes to fill, considering that the C8 Stingray can deal with the sprint in less than 3 seconds. Power is supplied by a 6.2-liter V8 that is good for 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) with the optional performance exhaust system installed.
Chevrolet has already confirmed that it will unveil that new Corvette Z06 on October 26. Nonetheless, the Convertible could be a few months away, as engineers still have a lot of things to test. We wouldn’t be surprised if the first copies of the open-top model will start arriving at dealers in the first half of next year.