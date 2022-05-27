2023 BMW X1 Imagined With Alternative Design Language, Ready to Fight Merc's GLA

Right now, BMW is fully engulfed in the M GmbH celebrations and is pulling all the stops to make blue, purple, and red enthusiasts happy. However, people might feel that other important series are neglected.
May 2022 marks 50 years since the high-performance and motorsport M GmbH was founded. Thus, at least from the OEM standpoint, everything revolves around the flagship sporty models like the M4 CSL, M3, and M4 50 years special editions, and even the recently-teased 2023 BMW M2. Of course, some might feel the need to think about other stuff, as well.
For example, Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, has imagined a fresh style for BMW's X-series. And, naturally, the automotive virtual artist decided to kick off the proceeds from the very beginning, starting the new CGI series with the unofficial third-generation BMW X1.
We already know the latter is coming for sure, as prototypes were spied on just recently while undergoing the usual Nürburgring Nordschleife trials and a little later (in May, in the middle of spring!) BMW itself teased the all-electric iX1 version during its final cold-weather attempts. Alas, based on the twerp, camouflaged facia, it might not look even remotely anything like this.
For better or worse, the first representative of this pixel master’s “alternative design language” X-series, the 2023 X1, now has trapezoidal kidneys, comma-styled headlights, and full-width slim LED taillights. Interestingly, the CGI expert not only presents us with the traditional front and rear three-quarters POVs, but also set his unofficial X1 design into the proper perspective by comparing it with the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA.
So, which one of them looks better, the rather extreme, sci-fi X1 treatment or the curvy high-riding hatchback-like GLA?
