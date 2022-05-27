Dodge Challenger Demon Gives up Racing, Embraces Extreme Digital Off-Roading

Dodge is currently preoccupied with sprucing up their three-row family SUV, Durango, with an affordable HEMI Orange appearance package. But that one is hardly going to improve its off-road capabilities, right?
Of course, when dealing with a hulking kid' hauler like the Dodge Durango, there is only so much more anyone can do to improve its risk-taking adventure AWD capabilities. And that is especially valid since the current, third-generation is a unibody construction, as opposed to the predecessors that used the body-on-frame backbones of Dodge Dakota and Ram pickup trucks.
No worries, though, if extreme off-roading road trips are your thing. Alas, you would also have to contend with a digital solution, proposed by Saptarshi Chakraborty, a young India-based virtual artist better known as gtr_animations on social media, who thought about a different use for the Demon. Yep, you read that right, we are talking about a Challenger SRT Demon in an extreme 4x4 context.
Remember, this is the virtual realm we are speaking of, so just about anything is possible. Even for BMW to have an M4 CSL that does not look like a vacuum cleaner and instead feels wider, lower, and wickedly cooler. As for this crimson Dodge Demon, a type of high-performance car that usually dwells across the quarter-mile dragstrip instead of desert plains, it is quite the opposite of a corner-carving track-ready monster.
Still a beast, but a different kind, courtesy of all those virtual additions, such as the front and rear tubed bumper protections, the dual-shock lifted suspension setup, or the monster truck-like humongous off-road tires. Well, it certainly looks ready to star in any Mad Max spoof, but we still cannot refrain from wondering: can it still do a pre-quarter-mile pass burnout, just like tradition calls for it? And is the reworked 6.2-liter supercharged V8 sitting high enough to escape dirt clogging?
No worries, though, if extreme off-roading road trips are your thing. Alas, you would also have to contend with a digital solution, proposed by Saptarshi Chakraborty, a young India-based virtual artist better known as gtr_animations on social media, who thought about a different use for the Demon. Yep, you read that right, we are talking about a Challenger SRT Demon in an extreme 4x4 context.
Remember, this is the virtual realm we are speaking of, so just about anything is possible. Even for BMW to have an M4 CSL that does not look like a vacuum cleaner and instead feels wider, lower, and wickedly cooler. As for this crimson Dodge Demon, a type of high-performance car that usually dwells across the quarter-mile dragstrip instead of desert plains, it is quite the opposite of a corner-carving track-ready monster.
Still a beast, but a different kind, courtesy of all those virtual additions, such as the front and rear tubed bumper protections, the dual-shock lifted suspension setup, or the monster truck-like humongous off-road tires. Well, it certainly looks ready to star in any Mad Max spoof, but we still cannot refrain from wondering: can it still do a pre-quarter-mile pass burnout, just like tradition calls for it? And is the reworked 6.2-liter supercharged V8 sitting high enough to escape dirt clogging?