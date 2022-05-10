BMW iX1 Teased During Final Cold Trials, Don't Confuse It With an EV SUV Flagship

BMW has become a magnet for controversies these days but when comparing the humongous grille debacle or the split-headlight flagship ruckus with presenting a little crossover EV undergoing winter trials in May, it kind of seems like an understatement.
Yet here it is, the third-generation BMW X1 – specifically in the new, full-EV configuration dubbed iX1 – drifting through snow and ice. Meanwhile, everyone else enjoys picnics, road trips, and even overlanding adventures in the middle of spring-renewed nature. Well, they do have an excuse: their final testing procedures took place in Arjeplog, northern Sweden.
And it is a bit chilly out there, it seems. Anyway, it is more important that BMW’s third X1 iteration will also become available with full battery power and the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology will grant owners “local emission-free driving pleasure.” By the way, do not get confused by the iX1 moniker.
This has nothing to do with the controversial iX flagship EV sport utility vehicle that kicks off from a starting MSRP of $83,200 across U.S. dealerships. On the contrary, these two will be placed at the opposite ends of the EV model lineup when the first-ever iX1 becomes available to the interested public alongside the new X1, which is scheduled for launch this coming autumn.
It is always cool to see various cars get their mettle tested “on snow-covered roads and specially prepared ice tracks around the town of Arjeplog, close to the Arctic Circle,” but there is a more important detail shared by the German automaker. According to the predicted values based on the crossover SUV’s current development stage, the new iX1 will have a maximum EV range between 413 and 438 km (or 257 to 272 miles), according to the WLTP cycle.
Additionally, BMW promises its third fully electric “SAV” will be based on a flexible vehicle architecture (so it uses the same assembly line as ICE and PHEV siblings) and will arrive on the market with two electric motors plus electric all-wheel-drive technology. Not bad at all, if you ask us, but only if the price is right.
And it is a bit chilly out there, it seems. Anyway, it is more important that BMW’s third X1 iteration will also become available with full battery power and the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology will grant owners “local emission-free driving pleasure.” By the way, do not get confused by the iX1 moniker.
This has nothing to do with the controversial iX flagship EV sport utility vehicle that kicks off from a starting MSRP of $83,200 across U.S. dealerships. On the contrary, these two will be placed at the opposite ends of the EV model lineup when the first-ever iX1 becomes available to the interested public alongside the new X1, which is scheduled for launch this coming autumn.
It is always cool to see various cars get their mettle tested “on snow-covered roads and specially prepared ice tracks around the town of Arjeplog, close to the Arctic Circle,” but there is a more important detail shared by the German automaker. According to the predicted values based on the crossover SUV’s current development stage, the new iX1 will have a maximum EV range between 413 and 438 km (or 257 to 272 miles), according to the WLTP cycle.
Additionally, BMW promises its third fully electric “SAV” will be based on a flexible vehicle architecture (so it uses the same assembly line as ICE and PHEV siblings) and will arrive on the market with two electric motors plus electric all-wheel-drive technology. Not bad at all, if you ask us, but only if the price is right.