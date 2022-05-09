BMW’s Neue Klasse EV Architecture Will Initially Underpin 3 Series Segment Models

BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse electric architecture will initially be used for midsize premium segment models like the next-generation 3 Series, according to company CEO Oliver Zipse. The platform will go into production in 2025 at the carmaker’s new factory in Hungary and will only underpin battery-electric vehicles.
This is something that BMW has said in the past too, like back in September at IAA Munich when they confirmed that the Neue Klasse architecture won’t be used on any internal combustion engine models – which wasn’t always the plan.
“When it hits the market, it will be concentrated on the 3 Series segment and at that point in time the market will have developed into a size where it is reasonable to have only one drivetrain in that architecture,” stated Zipse.
Last week, Zipse said the architecture will be “mainly focused on the middle car (midsize) segment. It does not cover from the lower segments all the way to the luxury segments,” he added. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be expanded over time to be used by other types of EVs.
“The Neue Klasse starts with models from the middle car segment, but of course there is more to come,” a BMW spokesman told Autonews Europe. “The Neue Klasse is our model range for the future – from the high-volume segment to exclusive high-performance models.”
By using this platform on predominantly mid-size models, BMW should be able to extend the life of its internal combustion engines with regards to them being used on larger and heavier vehicles such as the latest 7 Series, which is available not just with battery-electric power (i7) but also as a plug-in hybrid, as well as with both diesel and gasoline units.
As for what we can expect from the Neue Klasse platform going forward: “more output, new cell chemistry and new cell formats,” said Zipse, who believes Neue Klasse will play a “crucial” part in the ramp up of EV sales for the Bavarian brand.
