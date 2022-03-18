BMW iX1 Teaser Suggests It Looks Like an i3 on Steroids

The next-generation X1 will be presented in 2022 along with its all-electric version, the iX1. As is often the case, it should be larger than the current X1. That makes the teaser image released by BMW look even more strange: the iX1 seems to be just an i3 on steroids.
Oliver Zipse showed the teaser at the company’s Annual Conference 2022 for analysts and investors. Soon after that, BMW created a page for the iX1 on many of its websites worldwide, such as the British one.
On that page, BMW states that “the first fully-electric BMW iX1 combines the innovation of BMW i with the flexibility of a BMW X model.” The German carmaker then promises it will come with a “fifth-generation eDrive technology” and “state-of-the-art digital technology in the interior.” The new X1 will also offer a plug-in hybrid derivative.
Unfortunately, Zipse did not share much more information about the car, which will be made using the FAAR, or Frontantriebsarchitektur (front-wheel-drive architecture in English), an evolution of the UKL architecture.
Our friends from BMWBlog said that the iX1 should have the same 80 kWh battery pack present on the iX3. If that is really the case, we wonder how BMW managed to match a battery pack that fits a CLAR vehicle into a FAAR electric car. That may mean that the two platforms can use standardized components even if they are not the same.
The BMW CEO spend much more time talking about the new 7 Series and the i7, which will have its world debut at the Beijing Motor Show. The German company said it would also be presented in New York and Munich. With all attention focused on BMW’s flagship by now, the new X1 and the iX1 will debut later in 2022, probably when another major auto show is nearby.
When it is revealed, we will manage to confirm if the iX1 really reminds us of the i3 or if it is just BMW’s family identity showing it works as planned.
