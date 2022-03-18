Tesla's Latest OTA Reveals That Range Estimates Will Take Wind Into Account

A Tesla hacker that decompiled the latest OTA update revealed some surprising new features that Tesla sent its vehicles. Besides new features, there are also mentions of a new Model Y variant that should enter production at Giga Texas.
Software decompiling is a good way to find new features hidden inside apps and devices, including cars. A Tesla hacker who dug into Software Update 2022.8.2 has found some precious gems that bring more light to Tesla plans. Among them are mentions of a new Model Y variant called “Standard Range Plus”. This is another Model Y version besides the one that appeared on the EPA website earlier in the week as the Model Y AWD.
According to Tesla hacker “green”, the Model Y SR+ is produced at Giga Austin from Q1 2022, which indicates this could be the first model built at the new Texas gigafactory. Green confirmed there will be two SR+ variants, one made in Shanghai and the other made in Austin. The same source also indicates new battery types, but green was not sure about the details. Teslarati confirmed that Tesla filed for approval and is waiting for EPA ratings of one additional Model Y variant, possibly being the new SR+.
While interesting, the revealing of a new Model Y version is dwarfed by other insights found inside the software update. Tesla aims to greatly improve the range estimates of its vehicles by taking new parameters into account. Among them are crosswinds and headwinds, air density, and air humidity, when available. Seeing Tesla accounting for more parameters when it estimates the range is quite interesting. Sometimes it is better to have a correct estimate of your range than to have a bigger range.
Another interesting piece of information from Software Update 2022.8.2 is the presence of a new code to access the interior cabin radar. This is a less documented feature in the refreshed Tesa Model X and Model S that is believed to help monitor the car cabin (including glass breakage) while the driver is away.
Further analyzing 2022.8.2:— green (@greentheonly) March 16, 2022
TX-made (2022Q1 dated) ModelY SR+ is added so I guess that would be the first car configuration out of that place pretty soon.
Several new battery types added too (I don't dig in ECUs so I don't know what exactly they are)
The interior cabin radar finally starts to get signs of life so might come live relatively soon? (on s/x cars)— green (@greentheonly) March 16, 2022
Trip energy accounting now takes into account cross/headwinds, air density and humidity when available (possibly China only for now?)