BMW iX1 Spied Doing Its First Ever Trip to IKEA, Left Without Any Furniture

BMW is preparing an all-electric version of the X1, and our spy photographers managed to find a prototype in the open. This time, it was parked in a public place, near an IKEA store in Germany. Thanks to that aspect, they could go as close as possible to the vehicle, which is why we have detailed shots of it.
As it says on both of its front doors, this is an "electric test vehicle." Those signs are there for emergency crews to know what to do if there's a serious crash, and they have to extract the occupants out of the wreck. Hopefully, it will not be the case, but it has to be there for this reason.
Moving on, the body is covered in camouflage except for the A-pillars, a bit of the roof, and small parts of the bumpers. You can barely tell it is painted black, and the headlights and taillights come with special foil over them to conceal their interior design.
Since the vehicle was parked and its driver was presumably away from the electric X1, we got to have a glimpse of the interior as well. Sadly, the entire dashboard was covered, as was the steering wheel, and the same can be said about the center console. The engineers who drove this electric BMW prototype took no chances before leaving it parked.
Initially, it was covered with even more camouflage, but it had to drive on the road without the large vinyl cover with minimal cutouts for the windshield, side windows, and front doors. As you already know, the BMW X1's electric version will be built on the same idea as the iX3, which means that it will have a similar interior to the regular model, and the same might happen to the exterior.
Just like the iX3, the electric X1 will have blue ornaments for various elements on its body, as well as a closed front grille, along with distinguishing taillights and headlights.
While the prototype is heavily camouflaged, we do expect the production model to be revealed by the end of this year, as the prototypes of the BMW iX1 were first spotted in early 2021.
