Offices Spaces Are So Yesterday, Here's the Tiny and IKEA-Like WorkPod

More on this:

1 Autonomous Pod Is Your Tiny, Portable Plug-and-Play Room With Unlimited Applications

2 Today’s Office Is a Modern, Sustainable, Off-Grid Cabin Powered by Ioniq 5

3 The Chic BeauEr 3X Trailer Blows Up to Tiny Home Size in Under One Minute

4 This Is the Tiny House Version of a Motorhome, The Moormann Minimalist VW Streifenwagen

5 Work and Play Anywhere With This Mercedes Sprinter Van-Based Off-Grid Mobile Office