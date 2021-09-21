2023 BMW X1 Shows More of That Bigger Grille in Nurburgring Testing Session

5 2023 BMW X1 Design Revealed in First Sketches of Baby Bimmer SUV

Unveiled in 2015 and facelifted two years ago, the days of the second-generation BMW X1 are numbered. The German automaker is working on its successor, which was recently spied attacking the apexes on the Nurburgring. 22 photos



Other highlights include the bumper, which has a cleaner overall design. The roofline is slightly arched behind the B pillars, yet not by much, and ends with a prominent spoiler. Out back, the taillights are now smaller, and the styling of the tailgate and bumper has been simplified. We cannot see any visible tailpipes, but depending on the spec, we suspect they will be either real or fake, with the punchier variants likely getting the real ones, obviously, albeit probably dressed in fancy trim.



Believed to premiere sometime next year, the The overall proportions of the premium subcompact crossover are pretty much the same, though it does have a new body. The grille will be a bit bigger than that of its predecessor, and the prototype that became the focus of our spy photographer’s camera lens had the production headlights on.Other highlights include the bumper, which has a cleaner overall design. The roofline is slightly arched behind the B pillars, yet not by much, and ends with a prominent spoiler. Out back, the taillights are now smaller, and the styling of the tailgate and bumper has been simplified. We cannot see any visible tailpipes, but depending on the spec, we suspect they will be either real or fake, with the punchier variants likely getting the real ones, obviously, albeit probably dressed in fancy trim.Previous spy shots of the interior have revealed an iX-inspired flair, with a curved panel incorporating the infotainment system and digital dials. Base grades are expected to get smaller screens. The multi-function three-spoke steering wheel is also new, and to the right (in left-hand drive models), it will feature a single air vent in the redesigned center console.Believed to premiere sometime next year, the third-generation X1 will be underpinned by an evolved version of the UKL architecture. This will become the foundation stone of the upcoming X2 and 2 Series Active Tourer, and will also be used for all front-wheel drive based models built by the BMW Group. Expect internal combustion engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains from the new X1, and the xDrive all-wheel drive system if you eschew the lesser trim levels.