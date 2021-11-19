Twitchy 2023 BMW X1 M35i xDrive Coming for the Likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35

Fleet Electric Cruiser Slams Market With $1K Price Tag and Almost 20-MPH Top Speed

Besides the normal third generation X1 , BMW is also working on a hot model, which was last spotted at the Nurburgring in October. Likely named the 2023 BMW X1 M35i xDrive, it has now returned to the limelight in a new set of scoops that shows it in the open. 17 photos



Since we’ve moved on to the cabin, we might as well remind you that it will sport a new curved panel central screen, inspired by the one in the iX. Previous spy shots have also revealed a new multi-function steering wheel, with three spokes, and a single air vent in the middle of the dashboard. Lesser models are understood to get a smaller display, as the aforementioned one is likely reserved for the upper specs.



Sporting a reinforced chassis and M Performance parts, the X1 M35i xDrive should pack the same 2.0-liter four-banger as the From a visual standpoint, it looks identical to the previous one , from the wheels to the black color of the body. More importantly, it retains the quad exhaust pipes out back, which were incorporated into the more muscular diffuser. The vented brakes with unpainted calipers are also visible from behind the alloys.The rest of the design is shared with the regular variants of the upcoming X1 , and here we’d mention the bigger grille, new bumpers at both ends, thinner lighting units, and roofline that was slightly arched toward the rear. As for the overall proportions of BMW’s Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3 fighter, these are about the same. Nonetheless, it’s expected with a bit more space inside, which would make it more comfortable for the backseat occupants on longer journeys.Since we’ve moved on to the cabin, we might as well remind you that it will sport a new curved panel central screen, inspired by the one in the iX. Previous spy shots have also revealed a new multi-function steering wheel, with three spokes, and a single air vent in the middle of the dashboard. Lesser models are understood to get a smaller display, as the aforementioned one is likely reserved for the upper specs.Sporting a reinforced chassis and M Performance parts, the X1 M35i xDrive should pack the same 2.0-liter four-banger as the M135i hot hatch and M235i Gran Coupe. The output and torque will probably be identical, so it could launch with 302 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque in all likelihood. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-biased all-wheel drive system. Some believe that it will get over 350 hp, but we wouldn’t hold our breath for it.