My, 2023 BMW X1, That's One Twerpy Grille You've Got There!

It may not show its age yet, but the second-generation BMW X1 will blow seven candles off its birthday cake this summer. This makes it kind of old in today’s automotive world, and the German marque will retire it probably later this year, when the third gen is expected to launch.
Spied undergoing testing several times now, the all-new BMW X1 has returned to the limelight, this time wearing less camouflage. Our man with the cam managed to snap this prototype on and around the Nurburgring, eager to show its bigger grille, flanked by the less-angular headlamps.
Albeit different, the bumper looks just as aggressive as the one equipping the current X1, and the hood appears to be a bit more muscular. The more sloping roofline ends with a bigger spoiler, and the rear windscreen is just as raked. Vertical reflectors were incorporated into the new rear bumper, and there are no visible tailpipes, meaning that, in all likelihood, it will sport fake trim in the diffuser.
A curved panel making up the main screen and digital instrument cluster will be the most important upgrade inside. Nonetheless, the biggest units will be reserved for the upper specs, as lesser models will get smaller ones. A new three-spoke steering wheel will be part of the updates, previous spy shots have revealed, and the vehicle will feature a single air vent in the middle of the dashboard.
The front-wheel drive-biased construction isn’t going anywhere, as the new-gen X1 is believed to be underpinned by an evolution of the UKL platform, like the latest 2 Series Active Tourer. It will launch with the usual internal combustion engines, joined by plug-in hybrids. An xDrive all-wheel drive system will be available, too, in the German company’s premium subcompact crossover, which will still gun for the likes of the Audi Q3 and Mercedes GLA, among others.
