Brutal 2023 BMW M4 CSL Digital Redesign Makes It Wider, Lower, Wickedly Cooler

BMW is currently celebrating no less than 50 years of M GmbH greatness and has had quite a few novelties designed to hype the anniversary. However, people still cannot get past the “vacuum cleaner” M3/M4 nose…
From new and special BMW museum-guided tours to a bundle of M3 and M4 special editions, there is no shortage of M GmbH attention running around amuck during May. Naturally, virtual automotive artists joined the party and mostly swarmed around the M4 CSL prom queen. With “malevolent” CGI intentions, of course!
Well, it has been quite a while since we first saw the BMW Concept 4 at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show as an astonishing preview of what was in store for the second-generation 4 Series. But even if the two-door coupe and convertible, plus the five-door fastback sedan, have paved the way for the quirky vertical grille, some people still cannot get used to the “double coffin” style, especially on the feisty M3 and M4.
They do not look that bad – even if people compare them to vacuum cleaner nostrils – when seen in person, but it is also true the controversy is not going to just go away because BMW wants to. Instead, even when releasing mighty limited-edition, track-ready RWD carbon fiber monsters like the M4 CSL, some folks are still only going to see the car has nostrils so big it might sniff out AMGs from miles away…
Alas, pixel masters are not just going to stand idle and let the transgression go on. So, the M4 CSL has gone through some quick makeovers in the digital realm, the latest courtesy of Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, who quickly found the cure to recent M3/M4 controversies.
The CGI expert performed a rapid (or is it rabid?) front end digital surgery and devised a completely new visage that makes the 2023 M4 CSL look a lot wider, times lower, and even sport a wickedly cool smile – especially when compared to the (now) rather bland real deal! Too bad it is merely wishful thinking…
Well, it has been quite a while since we first saw the BMW Concept 4 at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show as an astonishing preview of what was in store for the second-generation 4 Series. But even if the two-door coupe and convertible, plus the five-door fastback sedan, have paved the way for the quirky vertical grille, some people still cannot get used to the “double coffin” style, especially on the feisty M3 and M4.
They do not look that bad – even if people compare them to vacuum cleaner nostrils – when seen in person, but it is also true the controversy is not going to just go away because BMW wants to. Instead, even when releasing mighty limited-edition, track-ready RWD carbon fiber monsters like the M4 CSL, some folks are still only going to see the car has nostrils so big it might sniff out AMGs from miles away…
Alas, pixel masters are not just going to stand idle and let the transgression go on. So, the M4 CSL has gone through some quick makeovers in the digital realm, the latest courtesy of Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, who quickly found the cure to recent M3/M4 controversies.
The CGI expert performed a rapid (or is it rabid?) front end digital surgery and devised a completely new visage that makes the 2023 M4 CSL look a lot wider, times lower, and even sport a wickedly cool smile – especially when compared to the (now) rather bland real deal! Too bad it is merely wishful thinking…