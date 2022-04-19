2024 Lexus E-Sharper Imagines Feisty EV Sedan to Rival Taycan GTS and Model S

Right now, the top hypercar-level EV sedan niche has just a couple of entries: Tesla Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Dream Edition. But directly below, these two also fight off “supercar” stuff like Porsche’s Taycan, and additional rival entries are bound to arrive soon.
For example, back in December 2021 when Toyota wanted to show it might become the coolest OEM on the battery EV block in a few swift blows, Lexus also previewed its zero-emission intentions. Sure, the 2023 RZ 450e crossover SUV will arrive first on the market because it shares a lot of underpinnings with the quirky Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, but that is not all.
Instead, the Japanese automaker also previewed a potential four-door rival for Porsche’s Taycan and upcoming sporty luxury sedans like the Lotus Cars Type 133. The concept car design preview is pretty much self-explanatory towards the styling directions Lexus will adopt in the quest for carbon neutrality around 2030, but that does not mean it bodes well for everyone.
Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, has imagined another interesting EV flagship. Called 2024 Lexus E-Sharper, this CGI sketch represents the pixel master’s vision of a top-notch EV sedan that gives up entirely on the humongous spindle grille and then quests a brawl with the Porsche Taycan.
Not just virtually, but also literally as the E-Sharper concept gets into an EV comparison with a real-world Taycan GTS. Something that has become quite customary for this author, as his previously imagined 2024 Toyota Avensis flagship EV revival also duked it out with an equally virtual next-generation Tesla Model S, as well as the real-world Mercedes-Benz EQE or the Polestar Precept concept.
As for the Lexus E-Sharper, it will probably remain just a wishful thinking design exercise, as we fear the Japanese luxury automaker has secret plans to morph the quirky spindle grille into something usable with an EV powertrain. Hopefully, they will keep it subtler going forward...
Instead, the Japanese automaker also previewed a potential four-door rival for Porsche’s Taycan and upcoming sporty luxury sedans like the Lotus Cars Type 133. The concept car design preview is pretty much self-explanatory towards the styling directions Lexus will adopt in the quest for carbon neutrality around 2030, but that does not mean it bodes well for everyone.
Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, has imagined another interesting EV flagship. Called 2024 Lexus E-Sharper, this CGI sketch represents the pixel master’s vision of a top-notch EV sedan that gives up entirely on the humongous spindle grille and then quests a brawl with the Porsche Taycan.
Not just virtually, but also literally as the E-Sharper concept gets into an EV comparison with a real-world Taycan GTS. Something that has become quite customary for this author, as his previously imagined 2024 Toyota Avensis flagship EV revival also duked it out with an equally virtual next-generation Tesla Model S, as well as the real-world Mercedes-Benz EQE or the Polestar Precept concept.
As for the Lexus E-Sharper, it will probably remain just a wishful thinking design exercise, as we fear the Japanese luxury automaker has secret plans to morph the quirky spindle grille into something usable with an EV powertrain. Hopefully, they will keep it subtler going forward...