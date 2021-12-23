2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Sounds Gloriously Angry Revving Its Twin-Turbo Engine

Previewed in December 2007 in the guise of the V12 Vantage RS, the production-ready V12 Vantage rolled out in 2009 with 510 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) from a 5.9-liter V12 sporting a 6.0 badge.
Originally intended for limited production, as in 1,000 units over a one-year production cycle, the 12-cylinder sports car actually numbers 2,551 coupes and 501 roadsters, including the V12 S and AMR variants. We also have to remember the ultra-limited V12 Speedster presented in March 2020, but that’s a different animal underneath the skin and under the hood as well.
Coincidence or not, the barchetta-styled model serves as inspiration for the all-new V12 Vantage that Aston Martin intends to launch in 2022 for the 2023 model year. Based on the Second Century platform that premiered in the DB11 five years ago, the rowdy sports car sounds exactly as you would expect from a thoroughbred Aston Martin despite its twin-turbo’d mill.
AE31 is the codename for the 5.2-liter engine that replaces the AM11 of the Vanquish, DB9, and first-generation V12 Vantage. Capable of 690 horsepower and 555 pound-feet (753 Nm) in the V12 Speedster, this lump is offered exclusively with the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Styled with a different grille from the V8 Vantage that utilizes a Mercedes-AMG engine, the more exciting model is described by Aston Martin as “a final edition.” This could spell the bitter end for the AE31, which isn’t exactly the most eco-friendly powerplant in production today. Given the switch to the Euro 7 emission standard, its days are clearly numbered unless Aston Martin hybridizes it. Lamborghini, for example, is expected to run an e-powered front axle for the yet-to-be-named successor of the Aventador.
Rumored to be revealed in March 2022, the V12 Vantage could also be a pretty rare breed. There is hearsay regarding a 300-unit production run, but until further notice, this information should be taken with a grain of salt.
