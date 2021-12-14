2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Teaser Photo Reveals V12 Speedster Front Grille

Launched in 2005 as a standalone model, the Vantage was originally offered with a V8 engine based on the AJ-V8 family developed by Jaguar when the British automaker was owned by the Ford Motor Company. Two years later, Aston Martin unveiled a nifty concept: the V12 Vantage RS.
Powered by the AM11 engine of the DB9-based DBS, that fellow subsequently evolved into the production-ready V12 Vantage in 2009. Originally rated at 510 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) of torque from 5.9 liters of displacement, the free-breathing mill was eventually updated to V600 specification in 2018 for the first-generation V12 Vantage’s last hurrah.
Essentially a reskinned Vantage GT12, the V12 Vantage V600 refers to 600 metric horsepower (592 mechanical horsepower). Only 14 units have been produced, and as you may have guessed by now, Aston Martin is bringing the V12 Vantage back one last time before the Euro 7 standards kick in.
Once again, the British automaker took inspiration from a previous model to create the car in the featured photograph. Remember the V12 Speedster introduced in March 2020 with a base price of $950,000 and a limited production run of 88 units? The front grille of that car is mirrored by the newcomer, but as opposed to the V12 Speedster, the V12 Vantage doesn’t feature a hood scoop, louvered front fenders, or two gaping air vents.
Described as “the shape of things to come” even though it’s been previously championed as a final edition, the V12 Vantage adopts the 5.2-liter V12 of the V12 Speedster and DBS Superleggera. AE31 is the codename of the twin-turbocharged powerplant, and as opposed to the manual transmission of the first generation, the second coming is expected with an automatic.
The 8HP from ZF Friedrichshafen is the culprit, which is probably the best torque-converter automatic out there despite its venerable age. Lest we forget, the F02 760Li is the first application of the eight-speed gearbox that’s also manufactured by Chrysler under license as the TorqueFlite 8.
