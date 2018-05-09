autoevolution
 

2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 Is A Nod To The Old V8 Vantage V600

Back in 1998, the V8 Vantage gained the V600 suffix as its 5.3-liter V8 with twin superchargers was uprated from 550 to 600 horsepower. Imperial ponies, to be utterly clear, translating to 608 PS according to the metric system of measurement.
Fast-forward to 2018, and the V12 Vantage V600 is nothing more than an attempt to cash in on the old-timer’s force-induced legacy. The thing is, the 600 in V600 represents metric horsepower (600 PS), which convert to 592 brake horsepower (imperial). Come on Aston Martin, make up your mind about the measurement system already!

Adding insult to injury, the V12 Vantage V600 is a re-skinned Vantage GT12. Revealed at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show and limited to 100 examples, the GT12 churns out 600 PS (592 hp) and 625 Nm (461 lb-ft) of torque from the AE28 V12.

Regarding the V12 Vantage V600, the Gaydon-based British automaker “received a customer commission for a strictly limited run” of 14 examples, split between “seven coupes and seven roadsters.” Regarding the open-top model, the one-off GT12 Roadster served as inspiration although Aston Martin won’t admit it.

Despite these little nuances that dilute the specialness of the V600, as well as the way Aston Martin keeps milking the life out of the previous-generation Vantage, we don’t mind one more special edition when it looks as bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful as this. Better still, all 14 examples of the breed feature a seven-speed manual transmission with a dog-leg arrangement.

In addition to the carbon-fiber diffuser, Swiss-cheese hood, and mesh grille, the V600 is further distinguished by the center-lock forged and machined aluminum wheels. The interior is bathed in carbon fiber and dark-anodized aluminum, featuring lightweight sports seats, hand-crafted saddle leather, and bespoke dials.

Pricing is, as expected, available on request. Deliveries, on the other hand, will start taking place in the third quarter of 2018. Considering that the V12 Vantage V600 is the final VH-based two-door sports car, the value of this bad boy is certain to skyrocket with the passing of time.
