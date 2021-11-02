2023 Alpina XB7 Coming to Further Scratch That BMW X7 M Itch

Instead of waiting for BMW to uncover the facelifted X7 and then start working on the refreshed XB7, Alpina is actually collaborating with the German automaker on the upcoming iteration of the big SUV.
So far, we have seen it resting on the back of a trailer one month ago, next to other BMW prototypes, yet the latest spy shots are more revealing as they show it on the road.
To absolutely no one’s surprise, the 2023 Alpina XB7 shares the stylistic changes with the facelifted BMW X7. These include the split headlamp design, with the upper units being the DRLs and the lower ones the actual clusters. The grille is visibly bigger than before, and at the back, we can expect new taillights.
Beyond these, Alpina will tweak the bumpers, though due to the heavy camo covering its front and rear ends, it’s hard to tell what’s new in this department. Furthermore, it will sport the signature wheels, blue brake calipers, and Alpina badging, together with the quad exhaust pipes. The XB7 logo will still sit on the tailgate, though it remains to be seen whether it will be positioned in the exact same spot, namely on the right side.
Like its BMW sibling, the 2023 XB7 will also adopt the curved display in the cabin. Additionally, it might get extra upholstery and trim options, and/or revised ones perhaps, together with new safety gear. Beyond these, everything else is expected to carry over.
Speaking of things that will soldier on, let's talk about the engine, which will still be the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. The rumor mill speaks of identical output and torque, so in all likelihood, it will launch with 612 hp (621 ps / 457 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. The current XB7, which has an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, needs 4.0 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph), and has a 180 mph (290 kph) maximum speed.
To absolutely no one’s surprise, the 2023 Alpina XB7 shares the stylistic changes with the facelifted BMW X7. These include the split headlamp design, with the upper units being the DRLs and the lower ones the actual clusters. The grille is visibly bigger than before, and at the back, we can expect new taillights.
Beyond these, Alpina will tweak the bumpers, though due to the heavy camo covering its front and rear ends, it’s hard to tell what’s new in this department. Furthermore, it will sport the signature wheels, blue brake calipers, and Alpina badging, together with the quad exhaust pipes. The XB7 logo will still sit on the tailgate, though it remains to be seen whether it will be positioned in the exact same spot, namely on the right side.
Like its BMW sibling, the 2023 XB7 will also adopt the curved display in the cabin. Additionally, it might get extra upholstery and trim options, and/or revised ones perhaps, together with new safety gear. Beyond these, everything else is expected to carry over.
Speaking of things that will soldier on, let's talk about the engine, which will still be the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. The rumor mill speaks of identical output and torque, so in all likelihood, it will launch with 612 hp (621 ps / 457 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. The current XB7, which has an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, needs 4.0 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph), and has a 180 mph (290 kph) maximum speed.