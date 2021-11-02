2023 Alpina XB7 Coming to Further Scratch That BMW X7 M Itch

More on this:

1 2022 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe Spotted on the Nurburgring, Camo Is on Its Way Out

2 Not Even Alpina Can Make the Facelifted 2022 BMW X7 Look Good

3 2023 Alpina B3 Sedan Coming as the Unofficial BMW M3 With a Normal-Sized Grille

4 2022 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe Spied As the Unofficial BMW M4 GC

5 Maybach GLS 600 vs. BMW Alpina XB7: Which German SUV Makes You a Baller?