2022 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe Spotted on the Nurburgring, Camo Is on Its Way Out

Alpina is working on the upcoming B4 Gran Coupe, and the company's engineers have been spotted while testing the prototype on the Nürburgring and in the areas around the famous track. This time, the prototype had minimal camouflage on its body.
As you can observe in the photo gallery, the front bumper has a larger lip, different air vents, and the same large grille as the BMW 4 Series. Alpina has yet to stray from BMW design, and the large grille of the G26 4 Series is not going to be the reason behind a shift.
The profile of the 4 Series Gran Coupe is unchanged, but we can spot bigger brakes and a set of Alpina wheels. Moving on to the rear of the 2022 Alpina B4 GC, we spot a modified rear bumper along with a trunk spoiler. Expect the finished vehicle to be available with Alpina's famous stripes, which will be placed on the lower parts of the body.
As usual, the interior will be decked out in Alpina style, which means a specific upholstery with custom piping and stitching, embroidery on the headrests, dedicated ornaments across the cockpit, and many other distinctive elements.
When power is concerned, the Alpina B4 is expected to feature the same engine as the B3, which means an inline-six-cylinder unit with twin turbochargers, which will deliver roughly 455 horsepower (462 PS) and about 700 Nm (516 lb.-ft) of torque.
The available resources should be enough for a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of less than four seconds. As a reference, the M440i xDrive version needs 4.7 seconds to sprint from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph), while top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).
It is worth noting that Alpina is expected to eliminate the speed limiter, but that is something that just some customers in Germany will be able to enjoy, along with those who take their Alpina vehicles to the track.
Expect to see the 2022 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe available in the first quarter of 2022.
The profile of the 4 Series Gran Coupe is unchanged, but we can spot bigger brakes and a set of Alpina wheels. Moving on to the rear of the 2022 Alpina B4 GC, we spot a modified rear bumper along with a trunk spoiler. Expect the finished vehicle to be available with Alpina's famous stripes, which will be placed on the lower parts of the body.
As usual, the interior will be decked out in Alpina style, which means a specific upholstery with custom piping and stitching, embroidery on the headrests, dedicated ornaments across the cockpit, and many other distinctive elements.
When power is concerned, the Alpina B4 is expected to feature the same engine as the B3, which means an inline-six-cylinder unit with twin turbochargers, which will deliver roughly 455 horsepower (462 PS) and about 700 Nm (516 lb.-ft) of torque.
The available resources should be enough for a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of less than four seconds. As a reference, the M440i xDrive version needs 4.7 seconds to sprint from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph), while top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).
It is worth noting that Alpina is expected to eliminate the speed limiter, but that is something that just some customers in Germany will be able to enjoy, along with those who take their Alpina vehicles to the track.
Expect to see the 2022 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe available in the first quarter of 2022.