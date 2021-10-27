Watch Euro NCAP Crash Test the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Can You Guess the Safety Rating?

Euro NCAP has just published the results of its latest crash test session, during which five new vehicles were put through their safety paces. The batch included the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tucson, Bayon, and Toyota Yaris Cross.
Despite the controversial name that tries to tie it to the ultra-popular muscle car, the first-ever Ford Mustang Mach-E is a very decent cruiser. Moreover, it is also a safe zero-emission ride, having scored a five-star safety rating, with Euro NCAP awarding it 92% for the Adult Occupant, 86% for Child Occupant, 69% for Vulnerable Road Users, and 82% for the Safety Assist.
Other vehicles tested by the European safety specialists that scored a maximum five-star safety rating were the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tucson, and the Toyota Yaris Cross. The Hyundai Bayon, on the other hand, will have to settle for four stars, as it achieved 76% and 82% for the Adult and Child Occupant respectively, 76% for the Pedestrian, and 67% in the Safety Assist category. Euro NCAP noted that it has “robust crash protection and crash-avoidance features.”
Having received standard seatbelt reminders for all occupants across the European market, the Ford Transit and Transit Custom were retested by Euro NCAP, who said that the updates result in “two Gold Winners in our Commercial Van ranking.”
“Vehicle use in road traffic is the most significant contributor to work-related traumatic injury, so small improvements, especially those that promote seatbelt wearing, can go a long way,” commented Euro NCAP’s Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen. “Congratulations to Ford for updating their two commercial vans and making the effort of putting seatbelt reminders as standard for drivers and co-drivers.”
Besides the aforementioned vehicles, Euro NCAP also evaluated the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volkswagen Touareg PHEV, and both of them share their respective ratings with the ICE-powered variants tested three years ago.
Other vehicles tested by the European safety specialists that scored a maximum five-star safety rating were the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tucson, and the Toyota Yaris Cross. The Hyundai Bayon, on the other hand, will have to settle for four stars, as it achieved 76% and 82% for the Adult and Child Occupant respectively, 76% for the Pedestrian, and 67% in the Safety Assist category. Euro NCAP noted that it has “robust crash protection and crash-avoidance features.”
Having received standard seatbelt reminders for all occupants across the European market, the Ford Transit and Transit Custom were retested by Euro NCAP, who said that the updates result in “two Gold Winners in our Commercial Van ranking.”
“Vehicle use in road traffic is the most significant contributor to work-related traumatic injury, so small improvements, especially those that promote seatbelt wearing, can go a long way,” commented Euro NCAP’s Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen. “Congratulations to Ford for updating their two commercial vans and making the effort of putting seatbelt reminders as standard for drivers and co-drivers.”
Besides the aforementioned vehicles, Euro NCAP also evaluated the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volkswagen Touareg PHEV, and both of them share their respective ratings with the ICE-powered variants tested three years ago.