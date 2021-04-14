2021 Dacia Sandero Stepway, Logan Awarded Two Stars for Safety by the Euro NCAP

Automotive safety tests are harder than ever before thanks to advancements in passive and active safety equipment. Pedestrian and Safety Assist are held in high regards by the Euro NCAP, two areas in which the the Dacia Sandero Stepway and Logan don't really excel.
The pared-down safety specification is why the Euro NCAP awarded the subcompact hatchback and sedan two stars instead of four out of a maximum of five, which is a respectable feat when you think about it. Adult and child occupant protection, for example, are rated at 72 and 70 percent.
“Safety has moved on,” said Michiel van Ratingen, secretary general of the Euro NCAP. “The biggest strides forward are now being made by using high-tech to prevent accidents from happening. Dacia has found its market and it's sticking to it, but a two-star rating shows little ambition, even for a low-cost product. Their decision not to offer a video camera clearly is out of step with the market and disappointing as Dacia are aware that their cars will soon have to comply with the new General Safety Regulation.”
Based on the non-profit organization’s 2025 roadmap, Euro NCAP refers to the industry-wide implementation of autonomous emergency braking from 2022. Child presence detection, V2X technology, whiplash rear-end crash protection, and a revised subsystem for pedestrians are listed as well.
Underpinned by the low-cost version of the Renault-Nissan Common Module Family platform for subcompact vehicles, the Sandero Stepway and Logan are currently available with a choice of three powertrains. The SCe 65 three-cylinder engine is the base choice, followed by the TCe 90 and ECO-G 100 bi-fuel option that drinks gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas.
A five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and a CVT are further offered, along with a modular infotainment system on low-spec models and the 8.0-inch Media Nav on higher-spec models. Over in Dacia’s home market of Romania, the Logan retails at 8,600 euros ($10,310), the Sandero at 8,800 euros ($10,550), and the Sandero Stepway at 12,350 euros ($14,800).
