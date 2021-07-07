2021 Opel Mokka, Renault Kangoo Get Crash Tested Into a 4-Star Safety Rating

Euro NCAP has released the latest crash test results, revealing the safety ratings for two brand new cars, the 2021 Opel Mokka and 2021 Renault Kangoo. The safety specialists have also awarded stars for the Mercedes-Benz GLA and EQA, based on the result of the 2019 B-Class, and for the Cupra Leon, carried over from its 2020 Seat sibling.
Having switched from GM’s old platform to a new architecture, the second generation 2021 Opel/Vauxhall Mokka has scored a four-star safety rating. The subcompact crossover does not feature automatic emergency braking for cyclists, and lacks a center airbag, which is why it failed to nab the maximum five stars.
Described by Euro NCAP as being “long overdue”, the new Renault Kangoo did well in the actual crash tests. However, the ‘moderate’ side impact protection prevented it from getting a five-star rating, and will have to settle for four. The French model does feature autonomous braking systems that help it prevent collisions with cars, pedestrians and cyclists, and all of them “activated correctly in Euro NCAP’s crash avoidance tests,” they noted.
Speaking about the Opel/Vauxhall, Euro NCAP’s Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen, said that it “clearly lacks the ambition of the previous Mokka that was a runner-up of 2012 Best in Class in the Small Family category”. As for the new Kangoo, “Renault has launched a respectable successor that performs well in general, and lacks only a center airbag as far as state-of-the-art protection is concerned,” the official added.
In other related news, Euro NCAP has awarded the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA and EQA crossovers with five-star ratings. The safety specialists said that “additional tests have been performed on the two,” but “some tests are carried over from the 2019 rating of the B-Class,” as they all share the same construction.
The 2021 Cupra Leon gets the five-star rating of the 2020 Seat Leon, and the VW Tiguan eHybrid PHEV has inherited the maximum number of stars from the 2016 model.
