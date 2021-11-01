2022 Volkswagen Jetta Priced From $20,195, Sporty GLI Variant a $30,995 Affair

VW has just announced pricing for the 2022 Jetta and Jetta GLI variants, with the former retailing from $20,195 and the latter $30,995. There are four available trim levels for the “regular” Jetta, and while there is a new Sport spec to consider, it’s still not quite as impressive as what you get in the more-powerful GLI model.
The entry-level 2022 VW Jetta S is the cheapest model here, available with a manual gearbox as well as an automatic ($800 premium over the manual). It also has 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, chrome grille and window surround, interior chrome package, cloth seats, 8-inch VW Digital Cockpit, 6.5-inch infotainment system, App Connect, Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Traffic Alert.
You can also get the IQ Drive package (only on automatic transmission S trims) for an extra $955, which adds Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Travel Assist and Emergency Assist.
The Sport trim, new for 2022, starts at $21,095 for the manual and $21,895 for the automatic, boasting the following standard features: 17-inch black alloys, XDS differential, black grille, window trim and mirror caps, cloth sport comfort seats and a black headliner.
Moving further up in the range means coming across the SE specification, priced at $23,795. This one is only offered with an automatic transmission and comes with 17-inch wheels, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry and push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, climate control, six-way power driver leatherette seat (also heated), plus the IQ Drive package. Buyers can then add a panoramic sunroof for $850 and/or 17-inch dark graphite alloy wheels for $395.
Then there’s the Jetta SEL, which starts at $27,795 and offers projector LEDs with VW’s adaptive front-lighting system, a sunroof as standard, the cold weather package (heated steering wheel, seats, wipers), power driver seat with memory and lumbar support, leather and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, 8-inch sat-nav with wireless charging and a premium Beats Audio sound system with nine speakers, among other goodies.
As for the Jetta GLI, you can only have it in one trim – Autobahn, priced at $30,995 (manual) or $31,795 (automatic). Its standard features include: a torque-sensing limited slip differential, adaptive damping, sport exhaust, 18-inch wheels, red contrast stitching, illuminated door sills, a Drive Mode selector and pretty much every single other gizmo or gadget available on any of those “lesser” trims.
Of course, unlike those other Jettas with their 158 hp 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, the GLI version gets a larger 2.0-liter unit, good for 228 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque.
You can also get the IQ Drive package (only on automatic transmission S trims) for an extra $955, which adds Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Travel Assist and Emergency Assist.
The Sport trim, new for 2022, starts at $21,095 for the manual and $21,895 for the automatic, boasting the following standard features: 17-inch black alloys, XDS differential, black grille, window trim and mirror caps, cloth sport comfort seats and a black headliner.
Moving further up in the range means coming across the SE specification, priced at $23,795. This one is only offered with an automatic transmission and comes with 17-inch wheels, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry and push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, climate control, six-way power driver leatherette seat (also heated), plus the IQ Drive package. Buyers can then add a panoramic sunroof for $850 and/or 17-inch dark graphite alloy wheels for $395.
Then there’s the Jetta SEL, which starts at $27,795 and offers projector LEDs with VW’s adaptive front-lighting system, a sunroof as standard, the cold weather package (heated steering wheel, seats, wipers), power driver seat with memory and lumbar support, leather and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, 8-inch sat-nav with wireless charging and a premium Beats Audio sound system with nine speakers, among other goodies.
As for the Jetta GLI, you can only have it in one trim – Autobahn, priced at $30,995 (manual) or $31,795 (automatic). Its standard features include: a torque-sensing limited slip differential, adaptive damping, sport exhaust, 18-inch wheels, red contrast stitching, illuminated door sills, a Drive Mode selector and pretty much every single other gizmo or gadget available on any of those “lesser” trims.
Of course, unlike those other Jettas with their 158 hp 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, the GLI version gets a larger 2.0-liter unit, good for 228 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque.