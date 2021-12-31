2022 Subaru BRZ With Kuhl Racing Widebody Kit Doesn’t Look Half Bad

Redesigned on the same platform as the original, the second-generation BRZ has received a widebody kit from Kuhl Racing. The Japanese tuning company has just completed the demo vehicle in preparation for the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, where Mitsubishi will premiere a Ralliart concept car.
Based in the Aichi prefecture of Japan, the aftermarket specialist has lowered the BRZ by 45 millimeters (1.7 inches) to create that perfect stance. Cusco front and rear lateral links with three degrees of camber also need to be mentioned, along with 19-inch wheels that flaunt a five-spoke design.
Mounted with Falken Azenis FK510 tires that measure 225/35 R19 all around, the wide-bodied BRZ is gifted with a sharp-looking front lip spoiler that can be bolted on to the bottom of the bone-stock bumper. Side fins add to the visual drama, and so does the rear aerodynamic diffuser. A pair of side skirts and a pair of titanium tailpipes complete the aesthetic revamp.
As far as the cockpit is concerned, there are two upgrades to speak of, starting with a touchscreen infotainment system from Pioneer. As for the other improvement, it comes in the guise of Kuhl Racing floor mats.
Produced in Japan at Subaru’s flagship assembly plant in Gunma, the 2022 model year BRZ is available in the Land of the Rising Sun from 3,267,000 yen for the six-speed manual and 3,432,000 yen for the six-speed automatic that defeats the purpose of a lightweight sports car. Converted at current exchange rates, these prices translate to just around $28,385 and $29,815.
The biggest difference over the previous-generation BRZ is the 2.4-liter engine, codenamed FA24D and gifted with Toyota D-4S technology. D-4S combines direct fuel injection with port fuel injection to give the best possible economy and performance while keeping the intake valves clean.
The naturally-aspirated mill churns out 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (249 Nm) of torque at 3,700 revolutions per minute.
