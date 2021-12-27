2022 Toyota GR 86 and Subaru BRZ Will Get a Wide Bodykit From Kuhl Racing

The first wide body kit for the 2022 Toyota GR86 is already in the works, and it looks like it is almost ready. The tuners behind the kit have announced they would unveil it on a finished vehicle at the Tokyo Auto Salon, which is set to take place in mid-January.
The predecessor of the GR86 has received a fair share of tuning kits in its day, and it does not look like these packages are going to stop anytime soon. With the 2022 GR86, which has not reached customers so far, this kit made by Kuhl Racing is just the beginning.
The Japanese tuning house has already presented some of the first prototypes that it has obtained for the final mock-up of their parts, which have been designed with the help of specialized CAD programs. Once these final adjustments will be made, the kit will fit the GR86 as if it came from the factory that way.
Customers will get an aggressive front bumper, which integrates a splitter. The front fenders are wider than stock, and they hide a set of aftermarket alloy wheels. Observing the Japanese coupé from its profile, we get to see a set of side skirts that have been extended, as well as the stylish flared rear arches.
Toyota's GR86 platform brother, the Subaru BRZ, will also get this kit available for it. Most of the package is identical to what we can find for the Toyota, but the area around the front grille has a different look on the BRZ version, and the same can be said for the intakes on the edges of the bumper.
The rear of both vehicles can receive a set of fender flares, a modified bumper, and a ducktail-style trunk spoiler. The rear fender flares are rather pronounced, which means that achieving proper fitment will involve a set of spacers, but the same will be required for the front axle.
The Japanese tuning house has already presented some of the first prototypes that it has obtained for the final mock-up of their parts, which have been designed with the help of specialized CAD programs. Once these final adjustments will be made, the kit will fit the GR86 as if it came from the factory that way.
Customers will get an aggressive front bumper, which integrates a splitter. The front fenders are wider than stock, and they hide a set of aftermarket alloy wheels. Observing the Japanese coupé from its profile, we get to see a set of side skirts that have been extended, as well as the stylish flared rear arches.
Toyota's GR86 platform brother, the Subaru BRZ, will also get this kit available for it. Most of the package is identical to what we can find for the Toyota, but the area around the front grille has a different look on the BRZ version, and the same can be said for the intakes on the edges of the bumper.
The rear of both vehicles can receive a set of fender flares, a modified bumper, and a ducktail-style trunk spoiler. The rear fender flares are rather pronounced, which means that achieving proper fitment will involve a set of spacers, but the same will be required for the front axle.