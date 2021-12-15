2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV Coming Next Month With Audi Q4 e-tron Underpinnings

James Webb Telescope Had First Date With Ariane 5 Rocket, They’re a Match

Built around the VW Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB), it shares its construction not only with the normal Enyaq, but with the e-tron variants of the Audi Q4 and Q5, Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, and ID.6, and Cupra Born.Skoda says that the Enyaq Coupe iV sports “outstanding aerodynamics,”, with “the best drag coefficient in its class,” rated at Cd 0.234. This makes it “particularly efficient to drive,” according to the car firm, setting “the benchmark in its segment, and improving on the already excellent value of the Skoda Enyaq iV.”Speaking of its more practical sibling, the zero-emission crossover coupe shares its design up to the B pillars and has a new back end, inspired by the Vision iV Concept presented two years ago. It also has a so-called ‘Crystal Face’, with 131 LEDs illuminating the corporate grille.The cockpit will carry over from the Enyaq iV as well, and will, in all likelihood, feature a 13-inch infotainment system, next to a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The head-up display with augmented reality should be an option, alongside the full Matrix LED headlights, big 21-inch alloy wheels, and other stuff.Skoda has already detailed the powertrain family around three months ago, stating that the Enyaq Coupe iV will be offered in the 60, 80, and 80x grades. Depending on the configuration, it will be available with two battery sizes, three outputs, and rear- and all-wheel drive. Juicing up the battery will take between six and eight hours at 11, and it is compatible with the 125 kW connection at public fast-charging stations.

