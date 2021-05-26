2022 Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe Spied Uncamouflaged With Bi-Tone Wheels

The Volkswagen Group developed the MEB vehicle architecture to be as versatile as possible, and the Germans intend to roll out a plethora of electric vehicles on the MEB in the near term. One of them is the Enyaq iV Coupe from Skoda, which is going to be revealed by the end of 2021.
Spied time and again by the carparazzi, the sexier brother of the Enyaq iV has been recently snapped without camouflage. The C-pillar design complements the sloping roofline, but those beefy C-pillars also hinder rear visibility.
Unlike many coupe-styled crossovers, the newcomer features pretty good rear-seat access. Pictured with black wheels augmented by silver accents, dynamic-looking taillights, and black ornaments on the front fenders, the prototype doesn’t appear to be the RS variant or the Founders Edition.
Whatever it may be, Skoda is probably going to mirror the drivetrain-battery combos of the Enyaq iV in the guise of five drivetrains and three batteries. The lineup will reportedly start with the iV 50, which offers 109 kW (148 PS or 146 horsepower) from a single motor and a net capacity of 52 kWh.
The mid-range option of the Enyaq iV is called iV 60, and the range-topping versions come in the guise of the iV 80 with rear-, all-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive with RS goodies. Limited to 1,895 units, the Founders Edition will pay tribute to the year in which Václav Laurin and Václav Klement founded Laurin & Klement in Mladá Boleslav, the company that became Skoda in 1925.
A little more potent than the iV 80x, the iV 80 RS boasts 225 kW (306 PS or 302 horsepower) and 460 Nm (339 pound-feet) of torque. In this particular flavor, the more practical sibling can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 6.2 seconds and tops 180 kph (112 mph).
Naturally, the Enyaq iV Coupe will command a small premium over the roomier Enyaq iV regardless of drivetrain-battery combo. The only alternative to the Enyaq iV Coupe within the Volkswagen Group is the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, which is priced from €43,900 ($53,530) back home in Germany.
