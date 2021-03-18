2021 Skoda Kushaq Debuts in India, Is a Better Looking Volkswagen Taigun

It's been only five years since Skoda introduced its first crossover, the Kodiaq, and the Czech automaker now offers no fewer than five haulers. The Kushaq is the latest to join the lineup. The company's take on the Volkswagen Group MBQ-A0 platform, the Kushaq is an India-exclusive model.
Design-wise, the Kushaq doesn't stray too much from other Skoda crossovers. It boasts the same imposing, somewhat Jeep-inspired grille with vertical slats, flanked by long and slightly upswept headlamps. Down below, we can see the additional pair of lights that also adorn the Kodiaq, Karoq, and Kamiq.
The profile looks rather generic, disrupted only by the small grille insert on the front fender. The tall beltline, the plastic cladding, and the lack of rear quarter windows are all common features of the compact crossover variety. The rear seems based on the Kamiq, but the Kushaq looks a tad more imposing from this angle.
Although it's far from spectacular, the Kushaq looks surprisingly muscular. And it's a better design alternative to its Volkswagen counterparts, the T-Cross and Taigun.
At 4,221 mm (166.2 inches) long, the Kushaq is the smallest Skoda crossover yet. However, it's only 20 mm (0.8 inches) shorter than the Kamiq. Its wheelbase is actually identical to the Kamiq at 2,651 mm (104.4 inches). Compared to its Volkswagen sibling, the Taigun, the Kushaq is just 21 inches (0.8 inches) longer.
The Kushaq's interior is more of the same. Far from unique, it borrows from other Skoda models. The layout is simple and the massive amount of plastic keep it away from the premium market.
Skoda offers an optional 10-inch infotainment display, while the range-topping Style trim comes with nicer appointments, including ventilated, leather front seats, a sliding glass roof, and touch controls for the Climatronic system.
The Kushaq can swallow up to 385 liters (13.6 cubic feet) of luggage in the trunk, a bit less than the Kamiq, rated at 400 liters (14.1 cubic feet).
Skoda offers the Kushaq with two small-displacement, gasoline engines. The entry-level mill is the already familiar 1.0-liter, three-cylinder TSI. It sends 115 PS (113 horsepower) to the wheels through either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic.
The second options the 1.5-liter, four-cylinder TSI. It cranks out 150 PS (148 horsepower), also through a six-speed manual as standard. But unlike the 1.0 TSI, this mill can be ordered with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.
Both engines are shared with the Karoq and Kamiq, as well as a big assortment of Volkswagen Group products.
The Kushaq is Skoda's fifth SUV since 2016. It joins the Kodiaq, Karoq, and Kamiq, as well as the Enyaq iV, an all-electric crossover launched in 2020.
The profile looks rather generic, disrupted only by the small grille insert on the front fender. The tall beltline, the plastic cladding, and the lack of rear quarter windows are all common features of the compact crossover variety. The rear seems based on the Kamiq, but the Kushaq looks a tad more imposing from this angle.
Although it's far from spectacular, the Kushaq looks surprisingly muscular. And it's a better design alternative to its Volkswagen counterparts, the T-Cross and Taigun.
At 4,221 mm (166.2 inches) long, the Kushaq is the smallest Skoda crossover yet. However, it's only 20 mm (0.8 inches) shorter than the Kamiq. Its wheelbase is actually identical to the Kamiq at 2,651 mm (104.4 inches). Compared to its Volkswagen sibling, the Taigun, the Kushaq is just 21 inches (0.8 inches) longer.
The Kushaq's interior is more of the same. Far from unique, it borrows from other Skoda models. The layout is simple and the massive amount of plastic keep it away from the premium market.
Skoda offers an optional 10-inch infotainment display, while the range-topping Style trim comes with nicer appointments, including ventilated, leather front seats, a sliding glass roof, and touch controls for the Climatronic system.
The Kushaq can swallow up to 385 liters (13.6 cubic feet) of luggage in the trunk, a bit less than the Kamiq, rated at 400 liters (14.1 cubic feet).
Skoda offers the Kushaq with two small-displacement, gasoline engines. The entry-level mill is the already familiar 1.0-liter, three-cylinder TSI. It sends 115 PS (113 horsepower) to the wheels through either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic.
The second options the 1.5-liter, four-cylinder TSI. It cranks out 150 PS (148 horsepower), also through a six-speed manual as standard. But unlike the 1.0 TSI, this mill can be ordered with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.
Both engines are shared with the Karoq and Kamiq, as well as a big assortment of Volkswagen Group products.
The Kushaq is Skoda's fifth SUV since 2016. It joins the Kodiaq, Karoq, and Kamiq, as well as the Enyaq iV, an all-electric crossover launched in 2020.