2021 Skoda Octavia Sportline Looks Like an RS, Lacks the Oomph

While it might not be a full-fledged RS, the Sportline is available with the Dynamic Chassis Control system. It offers 15 different settings, including a sporty setup for spirited driving. Design-wise, the Sportline is a regular Octavia with black trim for the most part. The front bumper trim, the splitter, and the wide grille are all finished in gloss black. Around back, we can find a matching diffuser element and "Skoda" lettering on the rear fascia. The liftback model also features a black trunklid spoiler.On top of these RS-inspired add-ons, the Octavia Sportline also comes with "Sportline" badges on the front fenders and 17-inch alloy wheels in a polished black finish. Optionally, you can go with larger 18-inch wheels in black metallic or 19-inch polished black rollers. The latter are exclusive to this trim.The sporty theme continues inside the cabin through sports seats with integrated headrests and ThermoFlux upholstery, and a three-spoke steering wheel with a "Sportline" badge. There's also a fabric finish on the dashboard and Piano Black trim. As far as tech and features go, the cabin is based on the slightly more affordable Style trim.Under the hood, the Octavia Sportline is as regular as they get. The RS looks aren't backed by the range-topping drivetrain , so you might as well forget about the hybrid setup that cranks out 245 PS and 400 Nm (242 horsepower and 295 lb-ft) or the 2.0-liter TSI that makes 245 PS (242 hp) and 370 Nm (273 lb-ft) of torque. But the good news is that you can order the Sportline with any of the other existing drivetrains.On the gasoline front, there's the base 1.0 TSI with 115 PS (113 horsepower), the 1.5 TSI with 150 PS (148 horsepower), and the 2.0 TSI with 190 PS (187 horsepower). The 1.5-liter unit can be paired to an optional seven-speed DSG, while the 2.0 TSI comes standard with both the DSG and thesystem.There are three diesel options to choose from, in the form of a 2.0with 115, 150, and 200 PS (113, 148, and 197 horses). The range-topping oil burner is also fitted with the DSG and the AWD system as standard.Finally, there's a plug-in hybrid drivetrain with 204 PS (201 horsepower), the most oomph you can get in the Sportline, and a compressed natural gas model with 130 PS (128 horsepower).While it might not be a full-fledged RS, the Sportline is available with the Dynamic Chassis Control system. It offers 15 different settings, including a sporty setup for spirited driving.