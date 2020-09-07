Skoda Enyaq GT "Coupe" Czechs Some Styling Boxes

Volkswagen has been trash-talking Tesla this week, saying it could make just as many EVs as them in about three years. A car brand called Skoda and its Enyaq crossover is going to play a major role in that war.
No company does platform sharing as well as the VW Group. It started even before the MQB came out eight years ago and has only intensified with the arrival of the MEB, an architecture for all-electric vehicles.
While marketing departments will tell you the ID.3 is unique, we've known all along that its technology and major components need to be shared for this to work. Even before the market launch of this inaugural EV, Volkswagen must have decided to also offer electric crossover coupes and share the development costs between several brands.
Many of the concepts they showed featured sloped roof designs, and now the Enyaq GT is putting the look into production. We think this body is going to be shared with the Audi Q4 Sportback, a potential VW model and especially SEAT's Cupra division.
"Coupe" was also in the description of the iV concept of last year, so we have a pretty good idea of what's hiding under the came. Based on last week's model reveal, we should even have an RS version. Alternatively, the "Coupe" could actually be the RS model, since we didn't actually get any photos of that.
The powertrains are potentially going to be the same for both body styles of the Enyaq iV. That means a base "50" model powered by a 55 kWh battery pack and a 146 horsepower electric motor, going all the way up to a 302 horsepower dual-motor car with an 82 kWh battery pack. The interior will largely be the same, minus some headroom, while the trunk will be a little smaller.
